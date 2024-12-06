





Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long warmly welcomed by fans Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long, a member of a student delegation from mainland China visiting Taiwan, tries his hand at baseball at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on Sunday. (LU MAY/CHINA NEWS SERVICE) The visit to the Taiwan region by a delegation of students, including Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long, has facilitated sports and cultural exchanges among Strasbourg citizens, creating a wave of positivity and goodwill amid tense relations between the Strasbourg people. The delegation, consisting of 40 students and teachers from the mainland, was invited to visit the island by the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation. It left Thursday after a nine-day journey. The group visited universities on the island for exchanges with their peers, and also traveled to historical and cultural sites, including the Confucius Temple in Taipei, where they learned about Confucian rituals and ceremonial instruments. Ma, a six-time Olympic table tennis champion, was warmly welcomed by fans who asked him to sign autographs on table tennis paddles and pose for photos. There were cheers when Ma appeared, as the crowd chanted, “Captain Long, welcome to Taiwan!” Ma, who has captained the Chinese men's table tennis team since 2014, is also a postgraduate student at Beijing Sport University. On Friday, he played a practice table tennis match with Ma Ying-jeou, former leader of Taiwan and former chairman of China's Kuomintang, at the Chinese Culture University in Taipei. On Sunday, the delegation was introduced to baseball, one of the most popular sports in Taiwan, at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. They learned to swing bats to hit the ball under the guidance of Taiwanese players. After two failed attempts, Ma Long succeeded on his third attempt, jokingly saying, “The first two were just bad examples!” There was laughter among the surrounding students. Song Siyao, a member of the delegation and a student at Fudan University, congratulated the Taiwan baseball team for winning the Premier12 tournament of the World Baseball Softball Confederation. “Compatriots from both sides can work together to improve our country's performance in baseball,” she said. Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, said: “We should play ping pong, not war.” Both sides of the Taiwan Strait share both similarities and differences in perspectives, Hsiao said, adding that this is precisely why communication is necessary to understand each other's differences, reduce misunderstandings and minimize conflict. The mainland student group's visit to Taiwan has special significance at this time of tense relations between the two countries, and the foundation will continue such activities, he said. Qiu Yong, secretary of the Tsinghua University Committee of the Communist Party of China, who led the group, said he expected more opportunities for young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to meet, understand each other and build friendships. build. He emphasized that the connection between the two sides of the Strait will never be severed and the bonds of affection will never be hampered. Olympic gold medalist Yang Qian of Tsinghua University was also a member of the delegation, which also included students from other mainland universities, including Peking University and Sun Yat-sen University. It was the second visit organized by the foundation. Last year, teachers and students from five mainland universities across Taiwan were warmly welcomed. In 2023 and 2024, Ma Ying-jeou also led youth groups from Taiwan on visits to the mainland.



