Pink Ball vs Red Ball in Test Cricket: How is Pink Ball Different?





India and Australia lock horns in the second Test of the ongoing five-match Test series between the two teams at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The match is a much-awaited affair among cricket fans as it is a day/night match. Notably, a day/night Test is played with a pink ball instead of the usual red ball used in Test cricket, which adds to the excitement of the game. The pink ball is known to help bowlers much more than the red ball, even more so during the night session played under floodlights. Therefore, it is often a herculean task for the batters to face the bowlers under lights, making their stay at the crease all the more miserable. Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee also recently explained how a pink ball behaves differently from a red ball calling it a Rosé. AUS vs IND 2nd test day 1 live The legendary fast bowler recalled how he loved bowling with the white ball under lights and explained how the humidity at night gives the ball much more shape. “It's the pink ball test of what I like to call the Rosé. Not quite red, not quite white, pink right in the middle. It definitely swings around a lot more, it shapes itself around. The pink ball test takes place under lights, so when you play with the lights there is generally a bit more movement, and at night it is also cooler in terms of heat. It can sometimes be a little more humid so that the ball takes shape. So I really enjoyed bowling with the white ball under lights. The pink ball, I am heard and I hear that things are actually going a lot better. So that would be a lot of fun for the fast bowlers,” Lee said on his YouTube channel. Who is the highest run scorer for India against the pink ball? Among Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the pink ball Tests with 277 runs from five matches at an average of 46.16 with a hundred and fifty to his name. Among the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is the most successful as he has picked 18 wickets from five matches at an average of 13.83 with best figures of 4/48. For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer in the day/night Tests with 894 runs from nine matches at an average of 63.85 with four hundreds and three fifties to his name. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker with 67 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 18.80 with three five-wicket hauls to his name. With two heavyweight sides about to clash, the pink ball Test promises to be a delightful affair for the cricket fraternity. Published by: Rishabh Beniwal Published on: December 6, 2024

