FSU football D-line coach is 'Pot Roast': Meet Terrance Knighton

Did anyone order a pot roast?

That would be Mike Norvell.

With Norvell eager to sort out Florida State Football's defense, Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton was on the menu.

After FSU officially hires Tony White as its next defensive coordinator, Knighton, who was White's assistant at Nebraska, will become its next defensive line coach.

Before it was official, Knighton wasn't hiding from leaving Nebraska.

On Wednesday he posted his gratitude on his X page Korenhuskers with the caption “Thank you Nebraska. All love!'

His last tweet was Thursday morning, with an airplane emoji. He'll most likely fly to Tallahassee.

Here's what we know about FSU's next defensive line coach:

Who gave Terrance Knighton the nickname 'Pot Roast'?

Some people may wonder where Knighton got the nickname 'Pot Roast' from.

The famous nickname was discovered during his NFL rookie season, when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He explained it in an article he wrote for the Players' stand on September 16, 2015.

According to the article, Knighton was hungry and flew back to Jacksonville after a game. The flight attendant gave him a choice between Shrimp Alfredo or stew. Guess what he took.

“It was pitch black in the plane because everyone was sleeping, so the flight attendants couldn't really see us,” he explained to the Tribune.

“You had to raise your hand or press the little light switch to get them to notice you. So when the flight attendant came down the aisle and said, Stew, stew, I waved my hand down the aisle and said, Here!

His teammate, Clint Ingram, then jokingly called him pot roast. The rest was history.

What NFL teams did Terrance Knighton play for?

Knighton played seven seasons in the NFL after being selected in the third round Temple in the 2009 NFL draft. Current Nebraska coach Matt Rhule coached him while he was at Temple from 2005 to 2008.

Knighton played for three different teams. He started 96 of 108 games for the Jaguars (2009-12), Denver Broncos (2013-14), and the Washington commanders (2015). His last NFL was the New England Patriotswhere he was a practice squad player in 2016.

Knighton made the NFL All-Rookie team with the Jaguars and played in Super Bowl XLVIII for the Broncos.

In his career, he recorded 231 career tackles, including 34 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, had two recoveries and 11 passes defended with one interception.

His 231 tackles are the 15th most tackles among NFL defensive tackles.

Terrance Knighton: The coach and father figure

Knighton was missed at Nebraska. The Huskers have talked a lot about the defensive line coach.

A resurfaced Oct. 5 video of edge rusher James Williams spoke in depth about Knighton and how much he meant to him as a coach and father figure.

“He taught me so much about life,” Williams told Nebraska media.

“I say he's a father figure, but he's really my father. I've learned so much about life from him. He's helped me through everything. That man means the world to me.”

Knighton has been coaching in both college and the NFL for six years. He coached at Wagner his first two years and then joined Rhule's coaching staff for the Carolina Panthers.

He followed Rhule to Nebraska as he has been the defensive line coach since 2023. Last season, the Huskers allowed one rushing touchdown all year. It starts at the front in a 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

In a video clip, he was asked about his philosophy in coaching his defensive line.

Gritty playmakers,” Knighton replied.

“We would do everything the hard way, we would make plays, but at the same time we would be hard, we would be in our gap, we would play with our hands and go after people.

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @_Da_pistol.