Men's Tennis Announces Spring 2025 Schedule – Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn mens tennis head coach Bobby Reynolds announced his teams 2025 spring match schedule on Thursday. The 2025 SEC Championship will be hosted by South Carolina in Columbia and the NCAA Team Championship will be held in Waco, Texas, by host school Baylor.

The Tigers will travel to Knoxville for ITA Kickoff Weekend Jan. 25-26 where they will play for a spot in the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship in February. New Southeastern Conference additions Texas and Oklahoma appear on Auburns schedule in consecutive weeks, as the Tigers will face the 2024 NCAA runner-up Longhorns in Austin on March 8 and host the Sooners on March 13.

Auburn will host rival Georgia at the Yarbrough Tennis Center on March 2 in a rematch of last seasons match that featured the Tigers first win over the Bulldogs since 2010. Auburn will be on the road for the Iron Bowl of tennis, as the team will face Alabama on April 3 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have claimed the regular season matchup over the Tide in three of the last four seasons, including a 4-3 home victory in 2024.

Full Schedule:

Date

Opponent

Location

January 17

North Alabama

Home

January 17

Mercer

Home

January 25

Michigan (ITA Kickoff Weekend)

Neutral (Knoxville, TN)

January 26

Illinois or Tennessee (ITA Kickoff Weekend)

Neutral (Knoxville, TN)

January 31

MTSU

Away

February 2

Tulsa

Home

February 2

Alabama State

Home

February 16

FGCU

Away

February 22

Florida

Away

February 24

South Carolina

Away

February 28

Vanderbilt

Home

March 2

Georgia

Home

March 6

Texas A&M

Away

March 8

Texas

Away

March 13

Oklahoma

Home

March 13

Belmont

Home

March 15

Ole Miss

Home

March 20

Kentucky

Home

March 22

Tennessee

Home

March 22

Alabama A&M

Home

March 29

Arkansas

Home

April 3

Alabama

Away

April 5

Mississippi State

Away

April 11

Tulane

Away

April 11

New Orleans

Neutral (New Orleans, LA)

April 13

LSU

Away

April 16-20

SEC Championship

Neutral (Columbia, SC)

May 2-3

NCAA Opening Rounds

TBD

May 10

NCAA Super Regional

TBD

May 15-18

NCAA Championship

Neutral (Waco, TX)

