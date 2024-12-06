Brainerd Boys' Hockey is looking to increase its offensive firepower in 2024-2025

About two weeks into the high school boys hockey season, the Brainerd boys are starting to find their feet and are now in the win column after Tuesday night's 6-3 win over River Lakes.

After graduating 10 seniors last year, including two of the team's top scorers, the Warriors are looking to gain some experience.

“It's the next guy that's going to take a lot of people into bigger roles,” said senior center Dylan Wikoff. “The more of these guys see the ice and the varsity level, the better we will become. And we're a cruel bunch. I think we are ruthless, we put in a lot of effort. We just need to gain more experience. Once we gain more experience, I think we will do well.”

As experience increases, The Warriors believe confidence will follow. They say that staying relentless and hungry, yet balanced, will ultimately yield the best results.

“We have to stay in the middle and get our mentality right,” senior goalkeeper Ayden Bednarek said. “We have to have the confidence, but not too much because then we think it was for the best and then we get walked on if we do that.

“We have to compartmentalize our small wins and that creates a snowball effect so we can keep winning,” Wikoff said. “We can't get carried away with one loss and let that snowball into five losses.”

Although the team has not yet got off to a good start, their 1-4 start to the season, where the boys have seen themselves excelling early on, has been down to their defensive skills.

“We're holding the blue line pretty well. We pinch-hit a lot,” senior left guard Chad King said. “The coach actually teaches us to really squeeze into the offensive zone if we want to. I just really like our blue line guys right now. Guys like Drew Haakonson and Michael Hagelie, Logan Ciardelli. They are all young, but they have a lot of potential and I think they will be very good later in the season.”

Even with the slow start, morale is still high as the Warriors know that with each game comes more experience, along with a better knowledge of how to put the puck in the back of the net at a higher clip.

“We just have to find the open guys,” Wikoff said. “We make solid passes, but there is a better pass that can give us a goal. We just have to keep our heads up and find the open man, I think that's the most important thing.”

“Because we're deadly with our shots when we have opportunities, it's great to go through the back door to your friend and slam him,” King added. “But honestly, if you have a chance, you have a chance. Just take those pictures off and they will go in eventually.

The Brainerd boys will look to make it two in a row Thursday night when they host the St. Cloud Crush. Nine different Warriors have scored goals so far this season, with Wikoff leading the way with four.