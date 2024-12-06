Triumph for travelers in Torbay Table Tennis

It was Handicap Cup week in the South Devon and Torbay League and a good week for the away teams as seven of the nine winners won on their travels.

In the Handicap Doubles, holders Brixham Sharks, their team of Clive Banham, Joseph Edwards and Will Mulholland, had to work hard to beat the inexperienced NA Vultures and eventually came through with a 22-14 victory.

The Gulls from Brixham did not fare so well, going down 19-5 to the Torbay Academy 4s team of Matt Laws, Ionel Ichim and Maria Dillon. In the closest match of the round, the Torre Vikings team of Steve Russell, Chris Garner and Bill Keywood defeated Torbay Academy 3 19-17.

The draw pitted several Newton Abbot sides against each other, with the NA Harriers beating NA Merlins 21-11, NA Ravens beating NA Kestrels 20-16 and NA Falcons comfortably beating NA Condors 30-6.

There were only three matches in the singles handicap cup. NA Ravens made it a doubles match with victories in both the doubles and singles cups. Ravens Ollie Malin, Steve Hugh and Chris Baron got off to a poor start but finished well, running out 20-16 winners over Torbay Academy 6.

A strong performance from Dawlish Renegades, Pierre Doutreligne, Pete Chadwick and Stan Grim saw Torbay Academy 7, 25-11, rise to the challenge.

It was very tight in Bishopsteignton between Taverners and Torbay Academy 3, with the Academy 3 team of Peter Moretta, John Fowler and Andy Harris holding on to their lead in the final set to win 19-17.

Three rearranged league matches also took place. In the First Division, NA Batmen maintained their 100% win record with a 7-3 win over NA Owls, helped by maximums from both Dan Webster-Hall and George Haskell. The NA Batmen rise to second place, eight points behind the leaders NA Buzzards.

NA Kestrels also moved into second place in the third division after their 9-1 win over NA Kites, Jackie Whitehorn and Andy Millman were undefeated for the Kestrels.

Rob Ferguson was unbeaten for NA Ospreys in a Division Four encounter against Dawlish Delinquents. The Ospreys won 8-2.