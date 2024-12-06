Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to advance to the final





Bangladesh will participate in the final of the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup. Photo: X | Asian Cricket Council

Here are the highlights of the Semi-Final 2 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Bangladesh won the match by seven wickets. Watch the highlights of the semi-final of PAK U-19 versus BAN U-19 here. LIVE UPDATES Dec 6, 2024 10:06:19 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Full Squad Pakistan U19: Faham-ul-Haq, Saad Baig (w/c), Haroon Arshad, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Shahzaib Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Ahmed Hussain, Umar Zaib, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammed Huzaifa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ali Raza, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hassan Faisal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Maruf Mridha, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, MD Rifat Smeek, Saad Islam Razin Dec 6, 2024 10:16:38 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming Details The ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv website and app. The tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD TV channels. Dec 6, 2024 10:18:15 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: When does the action start? The live action for the first semi-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Highlights of the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka are available here. Dec 6, 2024 10:33:22 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Toss postponed due to wet outfield The toss for the first semi-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been postponed due to the wet field in Dubai. Dec 6, 2024 10:53:28 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Toss Update Bangladesh U19 won the toss and opted to play against Pakistan. Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hassan Faisal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Pakistan U19: Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (w/c), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan Dec 6, 2024 10:57:03 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Maruf Mridha strikes early Maruf Mridha dismissed Pakistan opener batsman Usman Khan in the first over. He bowled four wide deliveries and then dismissed Khan, who came to open the batting with Shahzaib Khan in the first semi-final. Usman went back for a duck. Dec 6, 2024 11:28:48 AM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Pakistan struggles to score Maruf Mridha and Md Rizan Hossan have given a good start for Bangladesh. Mridha dismissed both openers and now Saad Baig and Mohammad Riazullah are batting. Dec 6, 2024 12:03:12 IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Baig, Riazullah Rebuild Innings Saad Baig and Mohammad Riazullah have rebuilt Pakistan's innings after a shaky start. Both batters added 37 runs for the third wicket and kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay. They need to add more runs as the defending champions are trying their best to find another wicket. Dec 6, 2024 12:17:05 IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Iqbal Hossain Emon Strikes Iqbal Hossain Emon was called into attack in the 15th over and he immediately took out set batsman Saad Baig into attack and dismissed Naveed Ahmed Khan in his next over. Dec 6, 2024 12:42:52 IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: 11 runs from the start Iqbal Hossain Emon bowled the 21st over and conceded 11 runs. He bowled three wide deliveries and then leaked five runs on the fifth delivery. Haroon Arshad and Mohammad Riazullah want to form a partnership here. Dec 6, 2024 1:05:13 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Iqbal Hossain Emon strikes again Iqbal Hossain Emon took out set hitter Mohammad Riazullah. Now half of the Pakistan team is back in the pavilion and it is up to Haroon Arshad and Farhan Yousaf to take them to a respectable total. Dec 6, 2024 1:25:02 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Pakistan completes 100 runs Farhan Yousaf has now changed his gears. He first hit a six in Azizul Hakim Tamim's over and then hit again in the net over. Pakistan has crossed the 100-run mark and is now trying to add as many runs as possible. Dec 6, 2024 1:56:12 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Pakistan all out for 116 runs Iqbal Hossain Emon got the last wicket of Ali Raza when he took a four-wicket haul in the match. He also ended the Pakistani inning with that wicket. Pakistan made just 116 runs and now defending champions Bangladesh need 117 runs to win the match. Dec 6, 2024 1:58:16 PM IST Short score: PAK U-19 – 116/10 (37) Farhan Yousaf – 32 (32), Mohammad Riazullah – 28 (65) | Iqbal Hossain Emon: 7-1-24-4 Dec 6, 2024 2:37:51 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Bangladesh Chase Starts Bangladesh Under-19 have started their chase of 117 runs in the semi-final against Pakistan. Ali Raza opened the bowling attack and Zawad Abrar and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim came on to start the chase for Bangladesh. Dec 6, 2024 2:55:32 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Umar Zaib gets Zawad Abrar The sixth over of the Pakistani inning accelerated their runs as before that the openers teed off and the score was 4/0 in five overs. But Zawad Abrar targeted Zaib and hit him for four boundaries in the over. But Zaib had the last laugh when he got rid of him on the last delivery of the over. Dec 6, 2024 3:14:59 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Tamim scores hat-trick of four Abdul Subhan came to bowl his second over after a successful first over. Md Azizul Hakim Tamim targeted him and hit him for three back-to-back fours to get 12 runs from the over. Dec 6, 2024 3:39:29 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: 10 runs from 15th place Mohammad Shihab James hit two fours to Umar Zaib to collect 10 runs from the 15th over. Bangladesh still needs 41 runs to win the match. Dec 6, 2024 4:09:10 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Azizul Hakim Tamim reaches 50 Md Azizul Hakim Tamim completed his half-century in 39 runs and took his team to win the match. Bangladesh need just ten more runs to win the match. Dec 6, 2024 4:25:58 PM IST PAK U-19 vs BAN U-19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Bangladesh wins by 7 wickets Md Azizul Hakim Tamim remained unbeaten on 61 off just 42 balls as Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to enter the final of the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup. They will face India, who also defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the other semi-final. final in Dubai. Dec 6, 2024 5:01:09 PM IST That's all from our side! Bangladesh's Iqbal Hossain Emon was named Player of the Match for his performance. Now, Bangladesh will take on India in the final of the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday, December 8, in Dubai. Then join us at the same place. Until then, goodbye and take care!

