Men's hockey eliminated by No. 17/16 Ohio State, 4-0 – Penn State





COLUMBUS, Ohio A career-high 32 saves from junior John Seifarth (Pittsburgh, Pa.) werent enough as Penn State was blanked by No. 17/16 Ohio State, 4-0, in Big Ten Conference action on Thursday evening inside Value City Arena. The Nittany Lions drop to 6-8-0 on the year and 0-7-0-0-1-0 in Big Ten action with the setback while the Buckeyes improve to 10-4-1 overall and 3-2-0-1-0-0 in league play with the win. HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless first period, the Buckeyes opened the scoring as Max Montes deposited a rebound with a shortside backhand from the low slot for the 1-0 advantage at 3:08 of the second period.

After a scoreless first period, the Buckeyes opened the scoring as Max Montes deposited a rebound with a shortside backhand from the low slot for the 1-0 advantage at 3:08 of the second period. Ohio State extended the lead to 2-0 a few minutes later as Patrick Guzzo jammed in his own rebound at the near post at the 6:54 mark of the middle frame.

Ohio State extended the lead to 2-0 a few minutes later as Patrick Guzzo jammed in his own rebound at the near post at the 6:54 mark of the middle frame. The Buckeyes added a powerplay goal in the latter half of the third period to push the margin to 3-0 as Gunnarwolfe Fontaine collected a rebound at the near post and didnt miss a yawning net at the 14:16 mark.

The Buckeyes added a powerplay goal in the latter half of the third period to push the margin to 3-0 as Gunnarwolfe Fontaine collected a rebound at the near post and didnt miss a yawning net at the 14:16 mark. Fontaine then hit the empty net with just 2:28 to play to account for the final score. GOALTENDING Seifarth falls to 2-1-0 on the year following his career-best 32 saves in the loss while his counterpart, Kristoffer Eberly, moves to 6-1-0 on the year after stopping all 22 shots he faced in the victory. NOTES Ohio State held the commanding 36-22 edge in shots on goal while going 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. Penn State went 0-for-3 on the powerplay for the game.

Ohio State held the commanding 36-22 edge in shots on goal while going 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. Penn State went 0-for-3 on the powerplay for the game. Penn State once again dominated at the dot going 38-for-59 (64.4 percent) paced by freshman Charlie Cerrato (Fallston, Md.) who went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) and sophomore Dane Dowiak (Pittsburgh, Pa.) who went 10-for-12 (83.3 percent).

Penn State once again dominated at the dot going 38-for-59 (64.4 percent) paced by freshman Charlie Cerrato (Fallston, Md.) who went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) and sophomore Dane Dowiak (Pittsburgh, Pa.) who went 10-for-12 (83.3 percent). Dowiak and freshman Cade Christenson (Edmonton, Alberta) each see their career-long four-game point streaks snapped in the loss while sophomore Aiden Fink (Calgary, Alberta) was also held off the scoresheet as he saw his career-long tying six-game point streak retorted. NEXT UP Both teams return to the Schottenstein Center tomorrow evening to conclude the weekend series with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The game will be streaming on B1G+. For more information on the 2024-25 season, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

