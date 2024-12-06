Sports
Timothe Chalamet has another film shot in NJ, see locations for Marty Supreme
The promotional campaign for Timothe Chalamet's big turn as young Bob Dylan is in full swing.
Chalamet spent months this year filming A Complete Unknown in New Jersey with director James Mangold. Local towns of Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark and Paterson were transformed into scenes from 1960s Manhattan when Cape May made the move to Rhode Island.
But Chalamet, who is the subject of an Oscar nomination for his performance as Dylan, just wrapped another movie shot here.
If you've seen photos of the actor running around with a thin mustache, glasses, high-waisted pants and baggy suits, that's why.
In Marty Supremethe sought-after actor plays a character inspired by the life of Marty Reismana champion table tennis player.
The A24 film, directed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems) by the Safdie brothers is set in the 1950s and is mainly filmed in New York. Safdie wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow stars with Chalamet, 28, in her return to the big screen after five years. The actors were seen kissing and embracing for a scene filmed in Central Park in October (photos below).
Grammy-winning artist Tyler, the Creatorwho released his number 1 album Chromacopy will make his film debut in the film in October. The Nanny Star Fran Drescherpresident of the Screen Actors Guild, plays Marty's mother.
Kevin Oleary yes, mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank also appears in the film, as does Magician Penn Jillette, Sandra Bernhardactor-director Abel Ferrara And Odessa action (Hellraiser, Fresh Murders).
Joe Marra, project officer with the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, said the production spent 10 days in Jersey, from late September through November.
The film came to 126 Market Street in Paterson, the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford and Ellisdale Road in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.
And the people of Elizabeth got some extra Chalamet time.
That's because Marty Supreme filmed at one of the locations used in the Bob Dylan film (out December 25), the Ritz Theater on East Jersey Street.
Deadline reported in November that the Marty Supreme budget isn't coming from anywhere $70 million to $90 million is among the highest for an A24 production.
Marty Reisman, who was 82 when he died in 2012, began winning table tennis world championships in the 1940s and became U.S. men's singles champion in 1958 and 1960.
His memoir, The Money Player: The Confessions of Americas Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler, was published in 1974.
In 1981, Reisman was admitted to the United States Table Tennis Hall of Fame.
He continued to play when he was older, and was 67 when he won the US National Hardbat Championship 1997.
