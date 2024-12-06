Sports
Afghan Rashid and Nabi urge Taliban to revoke ban on women's education | Cricket news
The star cricketers were responding to reports that the Taliban had banned women from receiving medical education and training.
Afghanistan's top cricket stars, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have urged the Taliban to reconsider their ban on women's access to medical education and training, calling the move deeply unjust.
Education occupies a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women, Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.
The Quran emphasizes the importance of learning and recognizes the equal spiritual worth of both genders, he added.
Earlier this week, the Taliban announced their decision to ban older girls and women from medical education and training, closing off any opportunities for them to become doctors, nurses or midwives.
Rashid, who said he was speaking out in support of his Afghan sisters and mothers, believes the decision will have a profound impact on the future of Afghan women and the broader fabric of society.
The 26-year-old global icon of sports said the country is in dire need of professionals in all fields, especially the medical sector.
He pointed to Afghan women's expression of pain and grief through social media as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face.
In a detailed message written in both English and his native Dari language, Rashid said: The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is of particular concern as it has a direct impact on healthcare and women's dignity.
Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 4, 2024
It is essential that our sisters and mothers have access to care from medical professionals who truly understand their needs.
The all-rounder, who has consistently ranked among the world's top players in limited-overs cricket, urged the Taliban to reconsider their decision.
Providing education to all is not just a social responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values, he concluded.
A few hours after Rashid's expression of concern and support, former captain Nabi also raised the issue with X.
The Taliban's decision to ban girls from studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but also deeply unjust, Nabi wrote.
The experienced all-rounder, who has represented Afghanistan since 2009, pointed out the importance given to education in Islam and asked the Taliban to reflect on the values of the religion.
Denying girls the opportunity to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and the future of our country. Let our daughters study, grow and build a better Afghanistan for all. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it, Nabi added.
Mohammed Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) December 4, 2024
Human Rights Watch has criticized the move, which it says closes one of the last remaining loopholes in their policy [Talibans] ban on education for older girls and women.
The rights group said the ban would result in unnecessary pain, misery, illness and death for the women who were forced to go without healthcare because there will be no female health workers to treat them.
At least 1.4 million Afghan school-age girls are being deliberately deprived of their right to education, according to the United Nations, which says the Taliban government has endangered the future of an entire generation.
Afghanistan is the only country in the world that prevents girls and women from attending secondary schools and universities.
The Taliban government, which is not recognized by any other country, has imposed restrictions on women that the UN describes as gender apartheid.
