Three players receive first-team All-Big 12 honors





PROVO, Utah– For the first time since 2010, BYU football has First Team All-Conference players. On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced the football teams for the 2024 season. BYU named three players to the first team. Subsequently, another 10 players received second-team recognition and honorable mention. Three #BYU players receive All-Big 12 First Team honors. – OT Caleb Etienne

– KWill Ferrin

– DE Tyler Batty#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 5, 2024 BYU's first-team selections were led by kicker Will Ferrin, who earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors from the Big 12. He shared the recognition with Iowa State KR/PR Jaylin Noel. BYU's two other first-team selections were in the trenches. Senior DE Tyler Batty and OT Caleb Etienne. Batty, Etienne and Ferrin are the first BYU football players since Andrew Rich, Matt Reynolds and Vic So'oto in the Mountain West in 2010 to earn First Team All-Conference honors. #BYU kicker Will Ferrin was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year along with Iowa State PR/KR Jaylin Noel.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 5, 2024 BYU was an FBS Independent program from 2011 to 2022. In its first year as a Big 12 program, BYU received no first-team selections last year. The 16 head coaches of the Big 12 programs vote on the all-conference teams. Head coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own team. BYU's five players on the first and second All-Big 12 teams are ranked fourth in the league. They trailed only Arizona State, Kansas and Kansas State. BYU Football First Team All-Big 12 selections Tyler Batty, defensive end

Caleb Etienne, offensive tackle

Will Ferrin, Kicker (Co-Special Teams Player of the Year) Second team pick out of BYU Keelan Marion, KR/PR

Jakob Robinson, DB Honorable mention selections Brand Collins, DB

Isaiah Glasker, LB

Brayden Keim, OL

Jack Kelly, L.B

Weylin Lapuaho, OL

Blake Mangelson, D.L

Tommy Prassas, DB (Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year)

Jake Retzlaff, QB Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference X: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

