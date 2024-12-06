Hong Kong and China bounce back with a win





After losing 8-0 to Hong Kong the night before, China bounced back with a strong performance on Day 6 of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024, presented by CHINA TELECOM, beating Romania by an 8-4 margin. Making the best possible start to the match with a straight games success in the Mixed Doubles, the afternoon in Hong Kong and China quickly got a lot better as Doo Hoi Kem put three games past Elizabeta Samara (11-8, 11 -5, 12- 10). Trailing 6-0, Romania needed an immediate response, and Eduard Ionescu restored a glimmer of hope with a fantastic effort to beat Wong Chun Ting 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-8). Bernadette Szocs and Andreea Dragoman would add another match to Romania's Women's Doubles total, but the day ultimately belonged to Hong Kong, China, as Ng Wing Lam and Doo Hoi Kem hit the next two matches (9-11, 11- 9, 11 -6) to put the result beyond doubt. The Romanian team is very strong. When I was preparing for the match, I thought the Women's Singles opponent would be (Bernadette) Szocs, but they had (Elizabeta) Samara play singles. I recently lost to her, so I had the mentality to challenge her. I won the first two games and maybe she would have stepped up a gear in the third set. I really didn't feel comfortable playing, so I fell behind at 7-10. The crowd gave me more support when I was behind, which gave me the confidence to chase. The opponent may have been nervous and I ended up winning the match. The atmosphere is super good, I like playing here and I hope we can go further and work harder to play every ball well. Doo Hi Kem On Table 1, South Korea once again demonstrated its potential title capabilities with a resounding 8-1 victory over France. There were great moments in the French team's match, with Camille Lutz winning a match against Shin Yubin in the women's singles (11-9, 11-7, 7-11). But that would be the only blemish on the Korean Republic's record as Jang Woojin's 3-0 victory over Jules Rolland (11-7, 11-5, 11-9) cemented his team's status as a serious contender in Chengdu would strengthen. Today I am participating again after a long time. Because I had the support of my teammates and had scored so many points in mixed doubles and women's singles, I was able to play without any pressure. For me personally it was a great experience. Jang Woojin

