Colorado's Deion Sanders is signing a recruiting class for a new era of football

Deion Sanders began setting the table for the next era of Colorado football on Wednesday when he signed 14 high school players to his 2025 program, including the team's potential starting quarterback next season Julian JuJu Lewis of Carrollton High in Georgia.

The class will be part of its third major remake in Colorado, this time without two of the best players in school history, two-time star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of the head coach.

The recruiting class is currently ranked No. 37 nationally the 247Sports composite rankingsthat ranks fourth in the Big 12 Conference behind TCU, Baylor and Kansas State. Texas is ranked No. 1 overall as of Wednesday afternoon.

But recruiting high school students is only part of the strategy under Sanders. The transfer recruit portal opens Monday, when Sanders promises to enter that portal as if it hasn't been visited before.

My biggest impression overall is that high school recruiting was taken a lot more seriously this year after going through the two portal classes (since 2023) and really getting some elite players in this class, says Adam Gorney, national recruiting director for Rivals. com. It wasn't just filling out a roster on top of the portal boys. It's clear that JuJu Lewis is the star of the show here.

The signing of JuJu Lewis seems to be a signal that Deion Sanders is planting roots in Colorado

Lewis has led his high school team to a 13-0 record this year and plans to enroll in January. His signing on Wednesday also appears to answer a popular question in college football over the past 15 months: Does Deion Sanders plan to leave Colorado anytime soon, especially after his two sons on the team leave after this season?

It's doubtful Lewis would have signed with Colorado if he were. Lewis committed to Southern California last year but visited other campuses before announcing his decision last month to come to Colorado, where the Buffaloes will begin preparations for a bowl game later this month, likely the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Deion doing this was huge because I think he had to convince JuJu and his family that he was staying in Boulder, Gorney told USA TODAY Sports.

JuJu Lewis will also be reinforced at Colorado

The scary thing for Colorado opponents is that Lewis could end up being even better than Shedeur, at least according to recruiting ratings. In 2021, Shedeur Sanders was ranked No. 26 in the country as a quarterback recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He originally committed to play for Florida Atlantic before deciding to play for his father at Jackson State and then Colorado, where he leads the nation in completion percentage at 74.2%.

According to the same rankings, Lewis is ranked sixth nationally as a quarterback. He also gets some big bodies to protect him in Boulder. Colorado signed three offensive linemen on Wednesday, including Carde Smith, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound blocker from Mobile, Alabama. He switched his commitment from USC and ranks as the No. 18 offensive tackle according to Rivals.

I can't wait to get to Boulder and get started, Smith posted in a video on social media on Wednesday.

Deion Sanders' high school recruiting strategy

Deion Sanders has built a reputation as a transfer portal power, not a high school recruiting juggernaut. His 2024 transfer class was ranked No. 1 by Rivals. He opened the season with 39 new players on scholarships from other four-year colleges, compared to just 11 new recruits on high school scholarships. That high school class was ranked No. 95 nationally last year, largely due to its small size, according to 247Sports composite.

You know we don't take a lot of high school players and the ones we do take, we want them to play immediately, Sanders said at a news conference last week. We want them to produce.

In his first season as head coach, Sanders began the 2023 season with 17 high school players, compared to 47 new scholarship recruits from other four-year colleges. Of the seventeen recruits who received high school scholarships, only nine remained a year later. It adds to the team's pro culture, where rookies need to be in top form to survive while so many older free agents come in as transfers.

We have what we want, Sanders said last week about his newest class of high school students.

He signed recruits from high schools in seven states, including his home state of Florida, where he landed edge rusher London Merritt from IMG Academy after previously committing to Ohio State. According to 247Sports composite, Merritt was ranked No. 13 at that position. Sanders also signed three potential receivers on Wednesday to fill some of the void left by Hunter, who will play in the NFL next season.

Has Deion Sanders lost recruits?

Yes, one recruit committed to play for Colorado in April but didn't sign with the Buffaloes Wednesday: cornerback Alex Graham from Cass Technical High School in Detroit. Graham announced Wednesday that he would sign with Southern California instead.

His decision dropped Colorado's national recruiting rankings a few spots, but that's not a problem for Sanders, who can find other options in the transfer portal.

Colorado's 2025 high school football signees

The recruits who enroll in Colorado in January will be able to practice with the team before the Buffaloes play in a bowl game. Here are the recruits the university confirmed were signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday:

QB Julian Lewis, Carrollton, Georgia.

OT Carde Smith, Mobile, Alabama.

OG Chauncey Gooden, Nashville, Tennessee.

OT Jay Gardenhire, West Bloomfield, Michigan.

W.R. Quentin Gibson, Fort Worth, Texas

WR Adrian Wilson, Pflugerville, TX

WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Houston, Texas

TE Zayne DeSouza, Loveland, Colorado.

TE Corbin Laisure, Johnson City, Tennessee.

DE London Merritt, Bradenton, Florida.

DT Alexander McPherson, Bradenton, FL.

DL Christian Hudson, Daytona Beach, Florida.

LB Mantrez Walker, Buford, Georgia.

S TJ Branch, Miami, Florida.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected]