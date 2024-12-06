Sports
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward hockey: Wildcats earn shutout victory over rival Eagles
LAKEWOOD, Ohio As temperatures and snow fell outside Winterhurst Arena in Lakewood, the atmosphere inside heated up for a fiery rivalry battle that ended with a 4-0 victory for St. Ignatius over St. Edward.
A quick score from sophomore Patrick Rose got things moving quickly for the Wildcats (4-4) in a physical battle that had everyone in attendance on their feet. The goal, less than two minutes into the game, helped St. Ignatius head coach Pat ORourke get his team going in an already rowdy environment.
That definitely helps because it's a crazy atmosphere, a huge crowd and for some of our guys it was the first time playing in front of a crowd like that, ORourke said. It helps the nerves a bit, which was great.
Skating in front of a packed, standing-room-only crowd behind both goals, Rose said it was an intense build-up to the game, but he was just happy to be there for his team when the moment came.
I was excited all week and looking forward to this match, even last week I knew I had to come out strong, Rose said. I knew we had to bury one early and work with it for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats eventually took a 2-0 lead in the second period on a Cade Bradley score with 10:31 remaining, but the real backbreaker came in the waning moments of the period.
When the referee signaled for a faceoff in the Eagles zone, ORourke had his first line ready on the ice with less than 5 seconds left on the clock. That's when Nolan Ignacio stepped up for an early-season defining moment.
“I knew I had to give it my all at the net, I wasn't even sure if the puck was going in, but I knew I had to shoot it,” Ignacio said. When you shoot the puck, it's basically like a lottery ticket, coach (ORourke) always says: every ticket is a chance to win and I think I won with that shot.
Instead of a two-goal lead heading into the locker room for the second intermission, the Wildcats' big lead gave them a 3-0 lead.
The rest was in the more than capable hands of net observer Dominic Filizetti and the defense in front of him.
In addition to getting a clean sheet in goal for Filizetti, the defense looked sharp and played with good energy throughout the match to hold the Eagles to 26 shots.
Honestly, I think the first goal got us going more and more until we kept scoring and it broke them, they got tired, and then it's just playing hockey, Filizetti said. We have a pretty solid defense for where we are right now.
The referees made it a physical match for both sides, with some big goals bringing the crowd into the game. Filizetti even took a big hit that knocked his helmet onto the ice, but that was all a win for the Wildcats in Filizetti's eyes.
A big part of that is the student section getting us going, Filizetti said. A lot of batting gives us a spark, long with goals, it all plays a role in how the atmosphere changed today.
On the other side of the ice, it was a tough week of practice for St. Edward coach Tim Sullivan, leading to a tough game for a group still searching for an identity but still with time to find it.
Going forward, we have to find an identity, which we haven't been able to find yet, said Sullivan, his team 3-3. I am very disappointed in our preparation and our desire to win a hockey game tonight. I know it's bad for a coach to say he needs to be pressed, but you would think that as high school kids we would have a better finish and preparation coming into a rival game like this, and it just wasn't there .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/highschoolsports/2024/12/st-ignatius-vs-st-edward-ice-hockey-wildcats-get-shutout-win-over-rival-eagles.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amnesty accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
- John Fetterman says Hunter Biden and Trump both deserve pardon after 'politically motivated' trials
- How does the Jiricek trade affect Minnesota's cap situation? -Minnesota Wild
- Fears About A Possible Bird Flu Pandemic Grow: What To Know
- Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan threatens civil disobedience movement
- Diddy accused of dangling woman from balcony in new lawsuit. #Diddy #SeanCombs #BBCNews
- Tsunami warning ends after 7.0 magnitude California earthquake; WA was not affected
- Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh is expected to bring winds of 90mph | uk news
- Investors pour $140 billion into U.S. equity funds after Trump's election victory
- Yonex unveils Ezones eighth-generation tennis racket
- Russia-China alliance of convenience is a ticking time bomb
- Elon Musk donated more than $250 million to Donald Trump's campaign, election filings show