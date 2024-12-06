St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward hockey: Wildcats earn shutout victory over rival Eagles

LAKEWOOD, Ohio As temperatures and snow fell outside Winterhurst Arena in Lakewood, the atmosphere inside heated up for a fiery rivalry battle that ended with a 4-0 victory for St. Ignatius over St. Edward.

A quick score from sophomore Patrick Rose got things moving quickly for the Wildcats (4-4) in a physical battle that had everyone in attendance on their feet. The goal, less than two minutes into the game, helped St. Ignatius head coach Pat ORourke get his team going in an already rowdy environment.

That definitely helps because it's a crazy atmosphere, a huge crowd and for some of our guys it was the first time playing in front of a crowd like that, ORourke said. It helps the nerves a bit, which was great.

Skating in front of a packed, standing-room-only crowd behind both goals, Rose said it was an intense build-up to the game, but he was just happy to be there for his team when the moment came.

I was excited all week and looking forward to this match, even last week I knew I had to come out strong, Rose said. I knew we had to bury one early and work with it for the rest of the game.

The Wildcats eventually took a 2-0 lead in the second period on a Cade Bradley score with 10:31 remaining, but the real backbreaker came in the waning moments of the period.

When the referee signaled for a faceoff in the Eagles zone, ORourke had his first line ready on the ice with less than 5 seconds left on the clock. That's when Nolan Ignacio stepped up for an early-season defining moment.

“I knew I had to give it my all at the net, I wasn't even sure if the puck was going in, but I knew I had to shoot it,” Ignacio said. When you shoot the puck, it's basically like a lottery ticket, coach (ORourke) always says: every ticket is a chance to win and I think I won with that shot.

Instead of a two-goal lead heading into the locker room for the second intermission, the Wildcats' big lead gave them a 3-0 lead.

The rest was in the more than capable hands of net observer Dominic Filizetti and the defense in front of him.

In addition to getting a clean sheet in goal for Filizetti, the defense looked sharp and played with good energy throughout the match to hold the Eagles to 26 shots.

Honestly, I think the first goal got us going more and more until we kept scoring and it broke them, they got tired, and then it's just playing hockey, Filizetti said. We have a pretty solid defense for where we are right now.

The referees made it a physical match for both sides, with some big goals bringing the crowd into the game. Filizetti even took a big hit that knocked his helmet onto the ice, but that was all a win for the Wildcats in Filizetti's eyes.

A big part of that is the student section getting us going, Filizetti said. A lot of batting gives us a spark, long with goals, it all plays a role in how the atmosphere changed today.

On the other side of the ice, it was a tough week of practice for St. Edward coach Tim Sullivan, leading to a tough game for a group still searching for an identity but still with time to find it.

Going forward, we have to find an identity, which we haven't been able to find yet, said Sullivan, his team 3-3. I am very disappointed in our preparation and our desire to win a hockey game tonight. I know it's bad for a coach to say he needs to be pressed, but you would think that as high school kids we would have a better finish and preparation coming into a rival game like this, and it just wasn't there .