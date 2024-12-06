Mr. Shammi Silva assumes the chairmanship of the Asian Cricket Council





The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, has officially assumed the chairmanship of the ACC. Mr. Silva brings extensive expertise to this role, having chaired the ACC's Finance & Marketing Committee for a number of years. As he takes over, Mr. Silva expressed his gratitude and shared: It is a great honor to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia and I look forward to working closely with all member states to take the game to the next level, provide opportunities for emerging talent and strengthen the ties that unite us through this beautiful sport. On behalf of the ACC, Mr. Silva also expressed his sincere gratitude to the outgoing President, Mr. Jay Shah, for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure. Under Mr Shah's leadership, the ACC has achieved notable milestones including successfully achieving the highest value for its commercial rights to ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 202431, introducing a new event structure and the continued development and growth of cricket in the Member States. . Mr Silva assumes the presidency at a crucial time for Asian cricket. He is expected to prioritize grassroots development and support emerging cricketing nations to excel on the global stage. The ACC congratulates Mr Shammi Silva on his appointment and looks forward to advancing the council's objectives. source: https://d3nr8wv42wppl0.cloudfront.net/news/2024/11778

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://srilankacricket.lk/2024/12/mr-shammi-silva-assumes-the-presidency-of-the-asian-cricket-council/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos