Yonex unveils Ezones eighth-generation tennis racket





The new look and technology of the Yonex Ezone racket. Yonex The power of the Yonex Ezone tennis racket just got a little sweeter with the announcement of the eighth generation of the energy-friendly frame in 2025. The Japanese brand says that 1 percent extra sweet spot (on top of the already 7% larger sweet spot that the isometric head shape has versus a traditional shape), thanks to changes in the frame structure, gives the racket the largest sweet spot in the world. the history of the setups. By extending the top length of the frame, engineers were able to enlarge the sweet spot, intended to give athletes more access to power while minimizing accidents. Additional technical strategies in the latest generation Ezone, a racquet used by the likes of Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud, both of whom provided insight during the design process, widened the bar width at the top of the frame to give the racquet a 4.8% increase in terms of power and responsiveness compared to the previous model, engineers say. With that change, the design team also expanded the taper in the inner frame to improve flexibility at ball impact and improve pocket performance by 6%. The isometric shape of Yonex's new Ezone racket features a reshaped head to enlarge the sweet spot … [+] even further. Yonex The goal of the new Ezone is to provide even more power and feel while providing an exciting new design to the racket, says Nori Shimoio, president of Yonex USA. Yonex has also combined the brand's graphite technology with so-called advanced materials to create a new feel. The new Minolon material, used in a product for the first time, consists of threads spun by bagworms and forms as incredibly fine strands held together by glue to create a net-like structure. The soft and smooth texture of the material is intended to combine with a stretch mesh material that wraps the graphite in the grip to improve vibration dampening by 5.8%. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> This technology also provides an arm-friendly experience that improves the overall feel, engineers say. Advanced materials are placed between the graphite plates, which are then installed on both sides of the shaft, creating a sumptuous feel with every shot on the field. MORE: Roger Federer lists the most iconic rackets in tennis history Throughout the engineering process, Yonex designers worked with Ruud, Shelton and Tokito Oda to make the new design both energetic and refined, Shimoio says. The new lineup includes nine models, four with a main size of 98 square inches and four with a main size of 100 square inches. There is also one model with a size of 105 inches. The weight varies from 270 grams in the 100SL to 315 grams in the 98 Tour. The main line 98 comes in at 305 grams and the 100 at 300 grams. The mainline models will be released on January 10, while a few in the lineup, including some of the lighter frames and the 98 Pro, will launch on February 28. Yonex uses translucent blue grommets at the top of the frame to highlight the details of the updated frame design, while a wave motif inspired by clouds and water creates a curved pattern across the racket. The explosion blue color scheme is also more vibrant than the previous model. We wanted a fresh and vibrant energy, says Shimoio, that would reflect the exciting power of the new Ezone.

