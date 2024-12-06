Sports
How does the Jiricek trade affect Minnesota's cap situation? -Minnesota Wild
Big David Jiricek is coming off a small cap hit this season. However, if the defenseman hits like the Minnesota Wild think he can, his salary will quickly match his size. Can the Wild afford it with the recent extensions they made to Brock Faber and Jake Middleton, in addition to the high-priced veterans already on the roster in Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin?
Minnesota needs to answer that question after acquiring Jiricek. If the offensive-minded defenseman performs the way Bill Guerin and the Wild hope, he will command a major contract extension. As it stands now, Jiricek is in year 2 of his entry level contractwhich will pay him $918,333 for this season and next. Jiricek will become a restricted free agent after the 2025/26 season.
Jiricek's salary is not a cap issue for the Wild. He also has a two-way contract, meaning he can freely move from Minnesota to Iowa without being subject to waivers.
Minnesota's top four are all signed for at least the next two seasons after that. Spurgeon's contract ends after the 2026-27 season, one before Jiricek needs a new contract. So the Wild don't have to pay out big money to their defensemen in addition to the defensemen small sum Declan Chisholm will be rewarded for his impressive play this season.
Zeev Buium may eventually push Chisholm out of the left side of Minnesota's defense, but that won't impact Jiricek.
In the meantime, Minnesota should sign star winger Kirill Kaprizov and young center Marco Rossi. The Wild have their young core locked up in long-term contracts, and the rest of the roster should be inexpensive. The contracts of veterans such as Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Johansson and Zach Bogosians are expiring. However, due to their age and declining production, they will not return to the team or sign a team-friendly contract.
Speedy youngsters Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko are restricted free agents, and neither will demand a significant raise if the Wild decide to bring them back.
Guerin could trade or sign expensive players. Other than that, though, goaltending is the only significant cost the Wild have to consider in their current roster.
Filip Gustavsson is playing at a Vezina level, and the Wild need to extend him if they want to keep Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt in net long-term. Gus has been a Jekyll and Hyde player, so who knows how he will play next season before his contract expires. However, if he plays like he has this season, that amount will certainly exceed $3.75 million.
The NHL salary cap should increase as much as $9 million next season, giving the Wild more wiggle room to sign Kaprizov to an extension next summer. Minnesota could also use that money to extend Rossi and Gustavsson.
Add it all up and the Wild should have about $74 million of their $97 million in cap space allocated to 15 players, including most of their defensive core and both starting goalies (assuming Fleury retires). Rossi and Kaprizov will take $20 million of that, and Minnesota needs to fill out its roster, leaving them about $3 million to sign Jiricek to an extension.
Suppose the team waits to grant an extension until after his rookie deal expires. Then they'll have more wiggle room, with nearly $6 million combined coming off the books from Zuccarello and Bogosian.
If Jiricek costs the Wild close to $9 million, the team will be in good hands with the young Czech. However, if Jiricek flares up and doesn't live up to his potential, the Wild won't have to worry about how much hell costs, just the high price they paid to acquire him.
Jircek's cost also depends on his development. If he comes up slowly, he might not get as big a contract as Fabers. If the most likely scenario happens, and Jiricek gets used to the defensive system, and his offensive game can come along, he will get a bridge deal.
Jiricek reminds me of St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, and I see his time in Minnesota playing out similarly to Parayko's early development. After his first two full seasons in the NHL, Parayko recorded 33 and 35 points, respectively, in consecutive seasons. That prompted Blues general manager Doug Armstrong to offer his young 66-year-old right-shot defender a five-year stint agreement at $5.5 million AAV.
If the Wild's investment in Jiricek pays off and he becomes the dominant, physical, two-way, offensive force they hope he can be, they should have the money for him.
All stats and data via HockeyDB, Evolving Hockey and Cap Wages unless otherwise stated.
