Mohammed Siraj's 181.6 km/h lightning bolt? Speed-gun blunder causes memefest | Cricket news





Mohammed Siraj (AP photo) NEW DELHI: A technical glitch hilariously made India pacer Mohammed Siraj the fastest bowler in the world on Friday as the speed gun saw him clock an astonishing 181.6 kmph on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

On the day when eleven wickets fell, an Indian collapse, a solid Nathan McSweeney-Marnus Labuschagne stand and rising tempers, the Siraj speed The broadcasters' blunder late in the third session was also in the spotlight.

The rare and bizarre incident took place in the 25th over of the Australian innings, when Siraj fired into the rising line of a long delivery outside the boundary, which Marnus Labuschagne slid to deep backward point for a boundary.

However, shortly after the delivery was completed, the bottom of the screen showed that Siraj had clocked a record speed of 181.6 km/h.

The blunder was immediately noticed by fans and sparked a meme fest on social media.

Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar currently holds the record of bowling the fastest ever ball in cricket.

He hit a stunning 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) ball against England during the 2003 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Australia ended the day at 86 for one in reply to India's 180 all out in the first innings on the opening day of the Pink-ball Test.

After a fiery Mitchell Starc career that saw best figures of 6 for 48 restrict India to 180 all out, McSweeney and Labuschagne's unbeaten 62-run stand for the second wicket helped Australia take the honors on the opening day.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the only wicket-taker on day 1.

Australia trailed by 94 points at the end of the game.

