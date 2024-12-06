Marion Local Football Score vs Hillsdale State Finals Live Updates

CANTON The Hillsdale High School football team and Maria Stein Marion Local kicked off Day 2 of the 2024 OHSAA State Football Championships Friday morning with the Division VII title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was the first of three high school football championships on Friday – with a Marion Local team on an epic winning streak – as games continue Friday and Saturday at the stadium. The Flyers continued their streak with a stunning loss, 74-0.

Here's how the game unfolded through our live updates.

Marion Local Football Wins Title, Adds to 2 OHSAA State Records

The fourth quarter ended without a score for Hillsdale, as Marion Local broke past 70 points to win the Division VII title. The final score is 74-0, Marion Local. The performance falls just short of the 2010 scoring record set by Delphos St. John's, but in terms of touchdowns it is tied. In the 2010 game, St. Johns scored 11 touchdowns and 77 total points. Marion Local scored eleven touchdowns in Friday's game.

The Flyers added two of their state records they already hold. Their winning streak rises to 64, the longest in state history. And this is their 15th OHSAA playoff championship, four more than any other program in Ohio.

Marion Local High School football ties OHSAA record with new touchdown

Kamden Eifert scored Marion Local's 11th touchdown of the game as the Flyers increased their lead to 74-0 early in the fourth quarter. The 11 TDs tied a state record in each division. Delphos St. John's also scored 11 TDs in a 2010 state final. St. John's owns the state record for most points scored in any state final after scoring 77 in that 2010 game.

The third quarter ends quickly with the clock running, Marion Local taking a decisive lead

The third quarter ends with a first defeat for Marion Local. The score remains 67-0 Marion Local.

Hillsdale still without a score as the third quarter winds down

After receiving the ball following Marion Local's touchdown, Hillsdale punted the ball away again as the score remains 67-0 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

Marion Local stops Hillsdale's attack and scores on their first drive of the third quarter with the clock running

Coming out of halftime, Hillsdale kicked the ball away after failing to find a third down conversion. Griffin Bruns received the ball and ran down the field before being stopped near the 10-yard line. On their first down, Ethan Heitkamp ran into the end zone, leading to another touchdown for Marion Local. After a 1-point conversion the score is 67-0 Marion Local.

Marion Local could set a scoring record for any state title game

With 60 points in the first half, Marion Local could be in position to break a scoring record for any division title game.

In Division VII, the highest scoring record is 42, so Marion Local has already surpassed this. The highest score in a title game for any division is 77, set during the Division VI Delphos St. Johns vs. Shadyside competition in Canton in 2010. If Marion Local keeps their pace, they can break that record in short order.

The third quarter is still seconds away. Hillsdale gets the ball to start.

Hillsdale without a score at halftime, Marion Local remains on top

At the end of the second quarter, Hillsdale is not on the board. Marion Local had an explosive first half, complete with multiple interceptions and a punt for a touchdown. At halftime the score is 60-0 Marion Local.

Marion Local scores after the interception

After Hillsdale's defense led to a third-and-short for Marion Local, Parker Hess again found the end zone and took an outside route for another touchdown. The conversion is good, making the score 60-0 Marion Local. Less than two and a half minutes remain in the half.

Hillsdale throws another interception

Hillsdale threw another intercepted pass to Ryan Homan, who nearly found the end zone. After the play, the ball was approximately 37 feet from the end zone, providing good field position for Marion Local.

Hillsdale punts, Marion Local replies quickly

Hillsdale punted the ball on another failed drive following Marion Local's interception. After Marion Local received they scored on the first down. Quarterback Justin Knouff kept the ball and ran all the way to the end zone for another Marion Local touchdown. the 1-point conversion is good, making the score 53-0 Marion Local.

Hillsdale ball intercepted, Marion Local takes it into the end zone

Hillsdale received the ball after Parker Hess' touchdown play. After a pass, Griffin Bruns intercepted the ball and moved all the way down the field, where he scored another touchdown for Marion Local. The 1-point conversion is no good and makes the score 46-0 Marion Local.

Marion Local widens the gap and scores another touchdown

Parker Hess engineered a short touchdown run, as his 1-yard run found the end zone after a dominant drive by the offense. The 1-point conversion is good, making the score 40-0 Marion Local.

Hillsdale kicks after another defensive stop by Marion Local

The second quarter began with Hillsdale continuing their drive down the field. After a third-and-long situation led to a loss of yardage, Hillsdale kicked the ball, which went out of bounds.

First quarter ends scoreless for Hillsdale and sets new record

The first quarter of the game ended at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium with Hillsdale moving the chains as a short run led to a first down. The score entering the second quarter is 33-0 Marion Local. The score sets a new record for Division VII as the most points scored in any quarter of a Division VII title game.

Three and out for Hillsdale, kick leads to a touchdown for Marion Local

After a failed third down conversion, Hillsdale punted the ball, which was received by Marion Local's Victor Hoelscher. Hoelscher took the ball to the house and scored a 68-yard touchdown from the kick. The post-score conversion was successful, making the score 33-0 Marion Local with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Another interception by Marion Local

Daniel Everman grabbed another Hillsdale ball and nearly reached the end zone, going out of bounds at the one-yard line. After the defensive play, Ethan Heitkamp ran his way into the end zone for another touchdown. Marion Local missed the conversion kick for the second time this game. The score is 26-0 Marion Local.

Marion Local reaches the end zone after a strong punt return

After a failed drive, Hillsdale kicked the ball down the field, where Griffin Bruns received and earned good field positioning for Marion Local. On their first down, a pass to Victor Hoelscher set up another Marion Local touchdown, and after a successful conversion the score is 20-0 Marion Local.

Marion Local with another early score

After choosing their defense, Parker Hess again headed for the end zone. Their conversion attempt failed and the score became 13-0 Marion Local.

Hillsdale without an answer on the first drive leads to an interception

Hillsdale couldn't find a way to match Marion Local in their first drive. On third and long, Marion Local's Daniel Everman intercepted a pass, which led to a turnover.

Marion Local dominates early and scores on their first drive

In the first two minutes of play, a strong attacking move by Marion Local led to the end zone. Parker Hess scored the first touchdown of the game after a fast attacking front pushed the offense down the field in short order.

How did Hillsdale reach the OHSAA Division VII state championship game

Hillsdale advanced to Canton with a 25-22 win over Danville in the state semifinals.

How did Marion Local reach the OHSAA Division VII state championship game

Marion Local advanced by defeating Columbus Grove 41-6 in the state semifinals.

What you need to know about Hillsdale Falcons football

Hillsdale makes its first appearance in a state championship game. The Falcons had not advanced beyond the regional championship game prior to this season. However, Hillsdale is no stranger to the playoffs. The Falcons have reached their ninth straight season under head coach Trevor Cline. Hillsdale has a 15-12 overall record in the playoffs.

Hillsdale High School football players to watch

WR Hayden McFadden: The first 1,000 yard receiver in program history. McFadden has 60 catches for 1,363 yards with 18 touchdowns this season.

WR Holland Young: On the cusp of becoming the second 1,000-yard receiver in program history. The senior has 915 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

RB Owen Sloan: A 1,500-yard rusher who can eat up yards. Sloan has 226 carries for 1,644 yards and 31 touchdowns.

QB Kael Lewis: A sophomore who has thrown for 2,981 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

What you need to know about Marion Local Flyers football

The Flyers have won a state-record 63 straight games and will look to make it four full 16-game seasons. Marion Local has allowed 49 points and shut out eight opponents all season. The Flyers committed 26 turnovers, including 16 interceptions, and made 29 sacks. The Flyers are giving up a total of 136.6 yards per game. Offensively, Marion scored 40 or more points in 12 of 15 games. Head coach Tim Goodwin is 324-48 in his 26th season and has won 14 state titles since 2000.

Marion Local High School Football Players to Watch

QB Justin Knouff: Became the seventh Flyers quarterback to pass for more than 2,000 yards in a season during last week's state semifinal.

WR Victor Hoelscher: Set the Marion school record for receiving yards in a season last week, and has 1,271 yards with 19 TD catches this season.

OL Kyle Ungruhn: Named Northwest District Lineman of the Year this season.

RB-LB Drew Lause: Leads the team with 105 tackles and was the MAC and Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year. He joins Parker Hess and Ethan Heitkamp as Marion's ball carriers.

DE Adam Winner: Leads the team with seven sacks on a team that has recorded 29 this season

What channel will air Hillsdale High School's OHSAA State Championship football game against Marion Local? How to watch on television

The Division VII state title game between Hillsdale and Marion Local will be broadcast on Spectrum News 1. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.

OHSAA State Finals: Ohio high school football state championship predictions with OHSAA finals breakdown

How to compare the Marion Local vs. Hillsdale ohio high school state championship game can stream

Not only will the game air on TV on Spectrum News 1, but it can also be streamed via theSpectrum News Apporvia OHSAA.tv.

Repository sportswriter Cliff Hickman contributed to this story.