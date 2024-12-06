Spring 2025 schedule announced for tennis





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the spring 2025 tennis schedule on Friday. “We are excited to get the 2025 spring season underway,” said the head coach Miha Lisac said. “We are building the foundation for the future of our program for years to come.” The 2024 season went down in history as one of the most historic seasons for the WVU tennis program. Multiple milestones highlighted the season for the Mountaineers as they competed in the first postseason tournament in program history. West Virginia advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 UTR Sports NIT Championship before losing to eventual champions, Tulsa. A 15-13 finish marked the first time WVU won 15 or more games in a season since 2010. West Virginia also won the most Big 12 games in a season since joining the conference, and it ranked No. 47 in the Intercollegiate. Tennis Association (ITA) Top 75 Survey. This was the highest ranking the Mountaineers had ever received. WVU begins its 2025 spring schedule with a home doubleheader against Duquesne and Morgan State on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Summit Tennis Academy. West Virginia then hits the road to face Xavier on Saturday, January 25, and Michigan State on Sunday, January 26. Both games will take place in East Lansing, Michigan. The Mountaineers continue their road swing with a game against VCU in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, February 1, and a game against William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday, February 2. A home doubleheader against Cleveland State and Mount St. Mary's on Feb. 8 will kick off a three-week homestand for the Mountaineers. West Virginia will host its final doubleheader of the season against Toledo and Temple on February 15. The final non-conference game will be on Sunday, February 23 against in-state rival Marshall. To begin Big 12 Conference play, the Mountaineers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on February 28 before taking on Baylor on March 2 in Waco, Texas. West Virginia's first home conference games are against Oklahoma State (March 7) and Kansas State (March 9). Oklahoma State was the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and advanced to the third round before losing to Tennessee. The Mountaineers will travel to Arizona to take on conference newcomers Arizona State (March 14) in Tempe, Ariz., and Arizona (March 16) in Tucson, Ariz. West Virginia returns home on March 20 to welcome another newcomer to the conference, Utah. The Mountaineers will then take on BYU on Saturday, March 22. WVU travels to Houston to face the Cougars on March 28 before facing UCF on March 30 in Orlando, Florida. The Mountaineers return home for their final home game of the 2025 season, where they will face Texas Tech on April 4 and Colorado on April 4. 6. The game against Colorado counts as senior day. A final road trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats will conclude the 2025 regular season on April 12. The 2025 Big 12 Tennis Championship will take place April 16-20 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Support theFund for the improvement of tennisto make a difference in the experience our student-athletes and coaches receive! Our teams rely on these donations for equipment purchases, team travel, ever-increasing recruitment costs and other operational expenses. Invest in champions today! For more information about the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUTennisTweet,FacebookAndInstagram.

