As part of the National Association Assistance Program (NAAP) of the European Table Tennis Unions (ETTU), a practical-methodical seminar entitled “The process of training young players towards the Olympic Games”. The seminar, organized at Chisinau Sports University, witnessed an impressive attendance of 74 participants, underscoring the growing interest in the development of table tennis in Moldova. The event was further elevated by the presence of notable figures such as Mr. Viorel DORGAN, Director of the Institute of Physical Education, and Mrs. Maria TIMUS, Chief Specialist of the Department of Policy for Youth, Sports and Physical Education under the Ministry of Education. and research. ETTU Vice President Jaroslaw KOLODZIEJCZYK expressed his joy at the overwhelming participation and warm reception in Chisinau. Reflecting on the experience, he said: “The National Assistance Program has aroused great interest in Moldova. To be honest, I did not expect the participation of as many as 74 people, who gathered for many hours in a very beautiful auditorium of the Chisinau Sports University. The presence of Mr Viorel DORGAN and Mrs Maria TIMUS underlined the importance of this program for the country. Vice President of ETTU KOLODZIEJCZYK underlined the warm hospitality. “In addition to a serious and scientific content of the agenda, I was overwhelmed by the kindness and hospitality offered, especially by the President of Moldova TTA, Mr. Ion SARANDI, and Ms. Elena MOCROUSOV, Secretary General of MDA TTA. For my part, I only hope that the participants benefited from our meeting and I wish them all the best for the future.”