Souek and Coufal challenge De Minaur and Rune during Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Coufal, who went to Wimbledon to cheer on West Ham fan Andy Lapthorne and his compatriot and 2024 women's singles champion Barbora Krejkov, thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and experience.

He smiled: We were much better when they played the guitar, for example! It was a great afternoon, and the opportunity and the idea of ​​coming here and playing with them was great, and we are very happy that we got this opportunity. We will also watch them on weekends so it is perfect for us as we love tennis. I've always wanted to play with professional players because Tom and I are really passionate tennis and padel players.

So if the two Hammers met in the Wimbledon men's final, who would win?

Coufal was magnanimous and admitted: we often play together, and Tom is better than me; I have to say he's better. I need to work on my game, but one day I might beat him in the Wimbledon final!

Souek was also typically modest and said: He [Coufal] is a good player. We don't have much time to play, but we always try to play in the summer when we don't have time to play football, and sometimes we also play here in London. It's a very close match when we play against each other. You could see even today that it was one point for me, one point for Vlad, but it's always a good, competitive game.

Back to the professionals and alongside De Minaur and Rune in the Copper Box Arena, Gal Monfils, Andrey Rublev, Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jan-Lennard Struff will compete.

After three round-robin matches on Friday and Saturday, the top two finishers in each of the two groups will compete in the semi-finals and final on Sunday. Tickets for the UTS Grand Final are available HERE.