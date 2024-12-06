Shawn Gibbs returns to Aggieland as the new head football coach

Gibbs was the position coach (running backs) for Tarik Cohen (right), who became an NFL All-Pro.

Football | 12/6/2024 12:17:00 PM

GREENBORO Shawn Gibbs returns to Aggieland. Only this time, he returns as the 23rd head football coach in the history of the North Carolina A&T State University football program. A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Gibbs' hiring on Friday.

Gibbs, 49, substitutes Vincent Brown who spent two seasons at A&T. An introductory press conference for Gibbs is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11:30 a.m. in the Deese Ballroom in the A&T campus student center.

A native of Black Mountain, NC, Gibbs spent 11 seasons at A&T as the football program's running backs and special teams coach under head coaches Rod Broadway (2011-17) and Sam Washington (2018-2021) before taking on his first career as a head coach took. at Division II Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on February 10, 2022.

Gibbs posted a 22-9 record in three seasons with the Wildcats. In 2023, he led the Wildcats to the Florida Beach Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Fort Valley State earned a 23-10 victory over Johnson C. Smith. During Gibbs' tenure there, FVSU went 17-6 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play.

“I would like to welcome Coach Gibbs back to North Carolina A&T State University,” Hilton said. “We are excited for his return. A&T fans certainly have fond memories of the outstanding job he did coaching some of the best players in our school's history while maintaining a high level of respect from those same players .Shawn's coaching history is very impressive.

“It's clear he finds a way to get the best out of his players. Coach Gibbs understands the challenge ahead of him and has a great enthusiasm and passion for North Carolina A&T. I know he can't wait to get started to go.”

During Gibbs' time as an assistant coach, the program earned a national reputation as Running Back U. The Aggies won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017-19 with Gibbs as a key member of the coaching staff. staff. He was also a position coach for one of the most historic players in program history, Tarik Cohen.

Cohen became the MEAC's all-time leading rusher, MEAC Rookie of the Year and three-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Cohen was drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears in 2017 and eventually became an NFL All-Pro. Cohen is the only player in MEAC history to win Offensive Player of the Year three times.

Gibbs also coached Mike Mayhew, the 2011 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, two-time first-team all-conference back and 2017 Celebration Bowl offensive MVP, Marquell Cartwright and Jah-Maine Martin, who owns the program record for touchdowns in a single season (23).

The list of return specialists led by Gibbs is also impressive. It includes names like NCAA record-breaking punt returner Kris Gardin, former NFL standout Tony McRae and record-breaking kickoff returner and Celebration Bowl hero Malik Wilson.

“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position of head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are happy to return home to Greensboro, a community with such a special place in our hearts.

“Thank you to Chancellor James R. Martin II, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead the football program at this prestigious and historic university. It is an opportunity I do not take for granted and a challenge which I eagerly accept.”

FVSU had back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, marking the first time that has happened in program history in 24 years. Gibbs brings 20 years of coaching experience. Before his time at A&T, he was the running backs coach at Grambling State University under Broadway from 2007 to 2010. Gibbs also served as running backs coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University (NCCU), under Broadway, from 2003 to 2006. During his time there, NCCU won consecutive CIAA titles (2005-2006).

Gibbs has a bachelor's degree in behavioral and social sciences from NCCU.

He attended Owens High School and left in 1992 as the all-time leading rusher (4,655 yards). As a standout at NCCU (1993-97), he rushed for 1,687 career yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Gibbs tied the school record for longest rushing touchdown from scrimmage in 1996 when he went 89 yards against Fayetteville State.