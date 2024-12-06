Table tennis enthusiast wants to take the game to the next level in Canada

“I had this drive. I wanted to get better,” says competitive athlete recognized with induction into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame

AURORA – With approximately 300 million players, table tennis is the most popular recreational sport in China.

Growing up in Leshan, Sichuan Province, China, Grace Wong was familiar with the game known as ping pong because of the sounds the ball makes when it hits the paddle and the table. She had played competitively as a child, but the focus on studies and other activities soon took over.

“There was a big hole there. There was so much to learn,” she explains.

She learned tennis and later took up golf, but in college it was baseball that captured her attention. Wong's team played shortstop and reached the national championships where they finished fourth.

But it wasn't until many years later, when she was an adult living in Aurora and working as a business consultant in international trade, that she really discovered the sport. In a strange turn of events, table tennis, despite its worldwide popularity, is known more as a leisure activity in Canada.

It was 2008 when Wong discovered Aurora, a year after moving to Canada. Her son had attended St. Andrew's College and the family decided it would be a nice place to live.

Over the years she came into contact with others from China and of course the national game came into the picture. In 2014, Wong rediscovered table tennis.

“I did well. I stood out from people because I had those early years as a foundation,” explains Wong, who was inducted into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame last fall along with Marcel Gery, Milton Hart and Sandy Townsend. “I had this drive. I wanted to get better.”

Aurora has no table tennis clubs, so Wong became active in the Greater Toronto Area, playing in front of as many people as possible at different clubs. And then she became competitive.

Despite the clear advantage her early skills provided, Wong faced a learning curve. If she really wanted to be competitive, she had to change her grip style. She had learned the game using the pen holder grip, but she discovered that those who use the shake grip seem to have a competitive advantage.

Wong struggled with muscle memory and had to essentially relearn the sport with this new approach.

And she was successful. Wong won her first ever trophy as runner-up in the women's over-40 singles at the Westchester Table Tennis Club.

“Because I love to play, we simultaneously created a tournament called Panda Cup,” said Wong, who also co-chaired the annual event in Toronto in 2016 and 2017.

In 2017, Canada hosted the International Table Tennis Federation Women's World Cup table tennis match in Markham and Wong served as a volunteer media officer. And she had the chance to watch the best players in the world.

“I was fortunate to be involved in that world-class event,” from which she said she drew a lot of inspiration. “I didn't know where it would take me. Actually, I thought I just wanted to get better.”

She then attended matches where she formed teams with much younger players and achieved success.

In 2018, she attended her first world-level tournament. It was the 2018 World Veterans Table Tennis Championships in Las Vegas that attracted 4,800 players from around the world in different age groups. Wong competed in the 50 to 55 age category.

Wong previously teamed with Kathy Tang, a San Francisco player, and the two reached the top 32 in the women's doubles in Las Vegas. The two plan to team up again as doubles partners for the 2024 US Open Championships in Las Vegas.

For Wong, the friendships she has built along the way are more important than the sport itself. But table tennis, she says, allowed her to expand her world.

The pandemic, of course, put a stop to the competitions, but Wong continued to work on the sport at home by doing exercises. In 2023 she again took part in the world veterans tournament in Oman in the Middle East. In the mixed doubles, Wong reached first place with Waleed El Khouly of Egypt.

While the professional scene is largely made up of players many years younger than her, Wong draws inspiration from Ni Xia Lian, who is also from China but now lives in Luxembourg. At the age of 61, Ni Xia Lian took part in the Olympic Games in Paris last summer. It was her sixth Olympic Games.

Now, at 58, Wong may not have Olympic ambitions, but she definitely wants to keep playing and competing. But she also wants to work to elevate table tennis from its “cellar sport” status in Canada and emphasize its accessibility, especially in an aging society.

“The sport can do amazing things,” she says, pointing to not only the coordination, but also the thought process and physicality involved.

And Wong's dedicated commitment to the sport and its community is something that the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame sets as an example for others to follow.

“Her story continues to inspire those who believe it is never too late to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness,” audience members wrote in her recent introduction.