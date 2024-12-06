Cricket Australia vs India: Surprising reaction after ban imposed on fans ahead of second Test





The head of the largest Indian community in Sydney said this Yahoo Sports Australia they support the move to ban spectators from the Test cricket team training, saying this is an indication of their ruthless intention to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India's team management has requested that all future sessions be closed to the general public after 5,000 fans lined the nets in Adelaide to watch their heroes prior to the second test. Many players found the scene disturbing and disruptive, with spectators reacting to almost every ball and repeatedly asking for selfies. I quote a source close to the team: The times of India reported: “The session could have been handled much better. They were literally next to the nets. “The regular chants, demeaning comments, requests for selfies and all that doesn't help when players are trying to train hard. It could also have been a security situation because the crowd was very close to the players.” Indian cricket officials have banned any more open practice sessions. Image: Getty Opener KL Rahul admitted that the raw scenes had taken his team by surprise. Very different. “I'm not used to it,” he said. “We practice with crowds, but it's mainly T20 and ODIs at home. We've had people come in and watch our practice sessions. It felt a bit different but it also adds to your test match preparation and gives us a bit of what to expect on day one or all days here in Adelaide, so it was good. About 5,000 fans flocked to the Adelaide Oval to watch India train ahead of the second cricket Test. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images) At the request of India's team management, public access to training will be restricted ahead of the Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. “India has preferred that the remaining training sessions are not open to the public to minimize any potential noise or distraction,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said. Sanjay Deshwal is the president of the Little India Business Association in western Sydney, home to a huge Indian population and a diehard cricket fan. While India's acquiescence may upset some fans, he sees the ban as a positive. RELATED: “Australia and India are a very competitive series and I am very happy that India is showing this kind of serious commitment,” he said Yahoo Sports Australia. “On previous tours they have been criticized for wandering around the country and not taking training seriously, so for me this ban is a good sign. “I think the management and the players are showing how much it all means. It shows that they mean it. Indian fans are very passionate and some may be disappointed not to see their idols in training, but they will make up for it in the competition.” stadiums. “They will be colorful and loud. The Aussies will also be behind their team, so it should be a great atmosphere.” The second test starts on Friday afternoon in Adelaide.

