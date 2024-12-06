Emma Raducanu seeks new tennis heights after hiring Maria Sharapova's ex-trainer Yutaka Nakamura as new coach | Tennis news

Emma Raducanu wants to become one of the best tennis athletes after hiring fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura for the new season.

Nakamura is known for his work with Maria Sharapova and, more recently, Naomi Osaka, and will travel with Raducanu during the 2025 campaign.

Persistent injuries since her stunning 2021 US Open victory have kept Raducanu away from the court for a long time and addressing a lack of physical toughness is a much-needed step.

“I think he's going to help me really discover how far I can go athletically,” said the 22-year-old, who previously relied on the Lawn Tennis Association staff for her fitness training.

“I think it is a great strength of mine that I have not yet been able to realize. I think I can become one of the best athletes in tennis and I'm looking forward to seeing how much I can do.

“And I think he's really going to help with that. And the way I work with him and Nick is a lot more integrated.”

Raducanu has found stability in her coaching structure with youth mentor Nick Cavaday over the past year, and both he and Nakamura will join the British number two when she flies to Australia next Thursday.

Having trained at the National Tennis Center in London since helping Great Britain reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup last month, Raducanu will now head to Brisbane for some warm weather work.

She will spend Christmas in New Zealand before playing her first tournament of the new season in Auckland on December 30.

After missing two months at the end of the 2024 season with a foot injury, Raducanu is keen to play as much as possible in the first few weeks and also hopes to compete in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.

“I feel like I'm in a good place to be on the field as much as possible,” said Raducanu, who is currently ranked 59th in the world. “I feel very strong. I feel really fit.

“The only thing I can't really talk about is that I haven't played that many matches yet. On the training pitch I feel great. It feels like I'm running around and throwing myself around on the pitch, but it's different playing matches .” .

“I played a few (at the Billie Jean King Cup) and I felt good. I felt like I recovered well. I wasn't tired in the matches. It would just be good to see how the level rises , and if I have to play more back-to-back, how I'm going to respond.”

Raducanu feels 'worried' by tennis scandals

The tennis world was shocked last week when it was announced that Iga Swiatek had been given a one-month doping ban after a positive test in August.

The five-time Grand Slam champion's statement that a supplement she was taking was contaminated with a banned substance was accepted, and Raducanu admitted it made her feel uncomfortable.

“I think in general, not just me, but a lot of the players I know, we're quite worried,” she said. “With everything we bring, we are very aware of the situation and how easily things can become contaminated.

“There are certain supplements I might want to take, but I can't take them because they are over-the-counter and not batch tested (pre-tested for banned substances).

“Batch testing something costs £1,000 for one little thing, so it's very expensive. For the things you really, really need it's obviously worth it, but you just have to leave out a lot of things you wouldn't otherwise want doing.” not necessarily take.

“I'm very careful about what I drink and what I eat. If I leave my water, I'm very tense about it. But it's just part of the sport. We're all in the same boat.”

