Michael Henry's support propels Jamaican juniors to unbeaten run at North American table tennis championships





A team of young Jamaican table tennis players left an indelible impression at the North American Teams Championships in Washington, DC, from November 29 to December 1, wowing spectators and competitors alike with their talent and determination. Despite having to leave the tournament early to return to Jamaica for school exams, the team consisting of Joel Lamm, Azizi Johnson, Tsenaye Lewis and Brian Blake won all their matches and even impressed seasoned international players. The team was brought together through the efforts of Michael Henry, a Jamaican-born technologist and former table tennis player who migrated to the US at the age of 12. Inspired by their skills during a visit to Jamaica in September, Henry decided to sponsor the team. group to participate in one of the largest table tennis tournaments in the world. He worked with Dr. Jide Lewis and Stephen Grant to identify and build the team. When I went to Jamaica, I was so impressed with the juniors, Henry said. Jamaica has a hard time in the Caribbean when it comes to table tennis, but I saw that they have the solutions there. I spoke with Dr. Jide Lewis, who recommended two players with good character, and Stephen Grant introduced me to another talented young man. Their parents were on board and they managed to secure the plane tickets, while I paid the team registration and membership fees. The players, named Team Black, Green and Gold, faced stiff competition in a tournament with more than 1,100 players and 230 teams. Henry, who has played in the Championship since 1999, encouraged the team to focus on their game and not be intimidated by the scale of the event. They were surprised by the size of the tournament, over 130 tables and 2,000 people in the arena, but I told them to just play the way they knew how, and they did. The team opened their campaign on Friday with preliminary matches to determine their category placement. Once in their division, they dominated on Saturday, beating Matchpoint TTC2 5-4, AAEA TTC 5-3, Boston TTC Dragon 5-3 and BOBA 5-0. At the end of the day they had won all five matches and were ready to advance to the final on Sunday. Unfortunately, the team could not continue because they had to go home for exams. They played extremely well, but their education had to come first, Henry explained. If they could have played on Sunday I think they would have made it to the final. Despite their early departure, the team left a lasting impression. When I returned to the tournament on Sunday, the competitors asked me: Where are you guys? They looked so good. They earned so much respect that a team of Chinese players exchanged jerseys with them. It was a beautiful moment, Henry remembered. The experience not only highlighted the potential of these young players, but also underlined the possibilities for Jamaica in table tennis. These kids are hungry, they are thirsty, and if given the opportunity, Jamaica can become one of the top table tennis countries in the Caribbean, Henry said. They just need the exposure. The performance of Team Black, Green and Gold at the North American Team Championships has raised hopes for a brighter future for Jamaican table tennis, proving that with support and opportunity, the island can compete and excel on the world stage.

