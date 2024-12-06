Women's tennis will publish its full 2025 spring schedule on Friday





Charleston, SC The Charleston Southern University women's tennis team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2025 spring campaign with an exciting lineup of home and away matches. Led by Head Coach Anca Dumitrescu the Buccaneers will compete against a mix of non-conference and Big South opponents, with the season opener on Thursday, January 23 against Lander University at 1:00 PM at the Buccaneer Tennis Complex. The team will honor its seniors on Wednesday, April 9, when they host Presbyterian for Senior Day at the Buccaneer Tennis Complex. This will be a special moment for the program and the senior student-athletes, who have dedicated their entire careers to CSU Women's Tennis. The season concludes with the 2024 Big South Conference Tournament, April 16-18 in Lexington, South Carolina. During the tournament, the conference's top teams compete for a chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament. For more information on the 2024 Charleston Southern Women's Tennis season, including match results and ticket information, visit [CSU Athletics website]. Women's tennis schedule 2024 – **Thursday January 23** vs. Lander, 1 p.m

– **Saturday January 25** vs. Read-McRae, 1:00 p.m

– **Sunday January 26** vs. University of North Florida, 1 p.m

– **Sunday, February 2** in Charlotte, TBD

– **Monday, February 3** at Queens University, TBA

– **Saturday February 8** vs. South Carolina State, 12:00 p.m

– **Saturday, February 15** in Wofford, 1:00 PM

– **Wednesday, February 19** at College of Charleston, 2 p.m

– **Thursday, February 20** at Coastal Carolina, 1:00 PM

– **Friday March 7** vs. Miami, 1 p.m

– **Saturday, March 8** vs. Kennesaw State, 11:00 AM

– **Monday March 10** vs. Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m

– **Thursday, March 13** vs. Samford, 12:00

– **Friday March 14** vs. Belmont, 12:00 p.m

– **Saturday March 15** vs. VCU, 10:00 am

– **Sunday, March 30** in Longwood, TBD

– **Monday, March 31** in Radford, 10:00 am

– **Thursday, April 4** at UNC Asheville, 1:00 PM

– **Wednesday, April 9** vs. Presbyterian (Senior Day), 1 p.m

– **April 16-18** Big South Conference Tournament, Lexington, SC (times TBA)

