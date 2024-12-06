The FCPS school board is calling for an independent review of the Hayfield football scandal





The meeting included public comments in which community members urged change.

FAIRFAX, Va. The Fairfax County School Board is calling for an independent investigation into the Hayfield football recruiting scandal. Council members voted unanimously to have an independent, outside law firm conduct an investigation into athletics recruiting within the school district during a marathon meeting which ended just after midnight on Friday. The controversy began when the Virginia High School League (VHSL) charged Hayfield with recruiting violations and banned the team from postseason play for two years. Despite two unsuccessful appeals from the Hayfield government, the parents filed a legal order that overturned the ban, allowing the team to get back into the playoffs. The reversal delayed the first round match by six days and led to frustration among several coaches, who claimed the decision undermined the integrity of the sport. In a letter to Superintendent Michelle Reid, coaches from Fairfax, Lake Braddock, West Springfield, South County, West Potomac and Edison high schools criticized the decision. As coaches, we strive to teach our players the importance of competing with integrity and adhering to the rules. Those lessons lose their meaning if violations at the highest level are not checked, the letter said. The coaches ultimately chose to compete, but emphasized the need for future policy changes. Hayfield's principal ultimately removed the team from the playoffs and athletic director Monty Fritts resigned Monday. In addition to voting for the independent review, board members voted on several amendments to shape what this investigation would look like. Board members said they want a comprehensive investigation into the way they handle recruitment. They are also looking for recommendations on what they can do better. “The children, the families that have been affected, we're not wrong. We want ethical standards. We want everyone to be treated fairly,” said Ruby Beckwith, the parent of an athlete on the Hayfield football team. Chief Inspector Dr. Michelle Reid apologized for the way the situation unfolded and took responsibility. “As the leader of this large and complex school division, the buck stops with me. I must be responsible for what happens in this division. I am responsible for all 183,000 students for their academic performance in the classroom, for their performance in theater , on the sports fields, music, career techniques, world languages, everything. Reid broke down the numbers further, especially when it comes to sports recruitment and transfers. “I want to mention tonight that since we are talking about athletics, we have 15,000 athletes and 2,300 coaches. When we talk about transfers, which is one of the keys to this whole situation in terms of the level of clear, accountable, clear rules around transfers and eligibility, in this school division we are currently seeing 3,700 transfers in high school alone per year.” Reid said of the 15,000 student athletes, 400 transfer each year. But Reid said FCPS has only one employee who oversees residency. “I am sorry to every athlete negatively affected by this situation, to every coach affected, to every family member, fan and community member. I want to assure you that this will not happen again under my watch,” she said . . She said she's prepared to come up with “the beginnings of a plan” at the next board meeting to ensure that isn't the case. After Reid's statement, board member Mateo Dunne said the problems at Hayfield are part of a larger systemic problem that he hopes to address. “What has become clear in recent days as I have received emails about problems in other sports at other high schools is that what happened at Hayfield was terrible, but it was a symptom of a larger illness,” Dunne said. “Until we address the issues in a systematic way, we won't be able to take the steps to ensure this never happens again.” Board members did not say which law firm will conduct the investigation, but made clear they want to regain the public's trust. The next board meeting is on December 19. RELATED: FCPS Superintendent Addresses Hayfield Football Recruiting Scandal RELATED: 'It was an emotional roller coaster' | Hayfield football parents respond to allegations of recruitment and threats RELATED: FCPS investigates text messages amid Hayfield football scandal

