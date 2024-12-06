Legendary tennis star Pete Sampras is unrecognizable during a casual coffee run





Former professional tennis player Piet Sampras looked almost unrecognizable when he was spotted getting coffee during a recent public outing. Sightings of Sampras, 53, have been rare in recent years, with the last one occurring in early 2024, according to The Daily Mailwho obtained and published Sampras' new photos on Thursday, December 5. The snapshots were taken on Wednesday, December 4, when the tennis legend went to get coffee in Beverly Hills, California. SIGN UP for Parade's Trending News newsletter and we'll keep you up to date on the viral pop culture moments and celebrity news everyone's talking about The photos showed Sampras wearing a gray Nike branded T-shirt and light wash denim jeans. He kept his eyes shielded under dark sunglasses, and a patch of scruff was visible on his face as he carried a tray of four Starbucks coffee drinks in each hand. In another photo taken Wednesday, Sampras was seen without the coffee tray as he lifted his sunglasses off his face. He kept his gaze away from the camera as he held a phone in his other hand. View the photos here. Sampras' earlier photos published January also showed the 14-time Grand Slam winner dressed casually as he left a Starbucks location in Beverly Hills with a loaded tray of coffee. The January sighting took place just a few months after Sampras revealed that his wife, Bridgette Wilsonwas fight against ovarian cancer after a diagnosis from December 2022. It's hard to see someone you love go through a challenge like this, he said of his wife's battle with cancer a statement released by the ATP Tour in October 2023. Sampras added that it was great to see his two sons rise and be such strong supporters of their mother and their family, and that it was great to see his partner ” remaining an incredible mother and wife through it all has been inspiring.” Sampras retired after winning his fifth US Open in 2002. He previously won two Australian Open titles and was a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Next: Heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. from the 90s is almost unrecognizable on recent trip to Sydney

