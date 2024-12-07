Teammates and fellow students mourn 17-year-old hockey player who collapsed and died during charity game on Long Island





SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) — The Massapequa hockey coach is known for his great motivation, but on Friday he offered hugs to high school Varsity and JV players as teammates were overcome with grief. Connor Kasin, 17, was praised at the same Seaford church where he was baptized. The high school student played in a charity hockey game Saturday at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage in honor of a Syosset High School graduate who died in a car accident last year. Kasin lost consciousness on the ice during the break. “He was a great person. He was very friendly. He taught everyone a lot of things, how to be nice, how to be a good person,” JV hockey player Nicholas Stella said. “It hits home when you see these kids walking around with these sweaters,” added Nicholas' mother, Lisa Stella. Kasin played defense for Massapequa High and the elite youth travel hockey team, the Long Island Sharks. His teammate, Andrew Durso, is still in disbelief. “Every time he was in the locker room, he always brought a lot of laughs and I think he touched a lot of hearts,” Durso said. “The hockey team just started their season. Every game they will have to think about him and fight for him, and it will be difficult,” added classmate Reilly Cereghino. The funeral was by far the most painful for Kasin's parents. “It's every parent's worst nightmare. You don't really want anyone to have to go through that, but I have a lot of faith in God and hopefully the parents do too and that will help them get through this,” said the father of teammate Andrew Durso . David Durso. Grief counselors will continue to be available to Massapequa High School students. Kasin's cause of death is still unknown. READ ALSO | Car stolen outside Queens laundromat with child still inside Sonia Rincon has the details of South Richmond Hill. ———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Have a breaking news tip or story idea we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

Copyright 2024 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/post/teammates-fellow-students-mourn-17-year-old-hockey-player-collapsed-died-during-long-island-charity-game/15625711/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos