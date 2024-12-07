Sports
Mervo versus Noordpunt; Live score, updates, Maryland Class 3A Football State Championship
ANNAPOLIS– On a frigid night at Navy-Marine Crops Memorial Stadium, North Point found redemption. The Eagles defeated Mervo 21-20 in overtime to win the Maryland Class 4A/3A state championship.
North Point (12-2 overall) stopped Mervo quarterback Davon Smith's two-point attempt, giving the Southern Maryland team its second title in three seasons.
The Eagles lost 14-7 to Mervo in last year's 4A/3A state finals at Navy Stadium. North Point led 7-0 entering the fourth quarter, but Mervo scored the final 14 points.
The Eagles led 14-0 in the second half on Thursday, thanks to two touchdown runs from Damien Brown. But Mervo, looking for its third 4A/3A title in four seasons, got a pair of touchdown throws from Davon Smith to tie the game with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in regulation.
Kyler Ferriera opened the overtime period with a seven-yard touchdown run. Christian Solomon, whose missed field goal in the fourth quarter opened the door for Mervo's tying goal, converted the extra point.
Smith pulled Mervo (11-3) to within one with a 10-yard score. North Point was flagged for unsportsmanlike, giving the Mustangs a two-point conversion opportunity inside the 2.
Mervo turned to Smith, who was responsible for all three touchdowns, but the Eagles dropped the middle and denied him the goal line for the state title.
Latest statistics
First downs – North Point 17, Mervo 11
Rushing yards – North Point 237, Mervo 133
Passing yards – North Point 32, Mervo 69
Total yards – North Point 269, Mervo 202
Sanctions – Noordpunt 11-105; Mervo 7-56
Individual Hurry: North Point – Damien Brown 18-142, Russell Jackson 10-44, Kyler Ferriera 16-51, Seth Gates 1-13; Mervo – Davon Smith 17-108, Kaden Foster 9-54, Ross 2-6
Individual passage: North Point – Ferriera 4-8-32; Mervo-Smith 4-11-69
Individual Reception: North Point – Russell Jackson 1-12, Aaquor Moses 1-8, Gathers 1-7, Nasir Eaton 1-5; Mervo – Marquis McDougal 2-22, Justin Devaughn 1-25, Tywan Baker 1-22
Individual tackles: North Point – Lawtrell Bowling 8 (sack), Gathers 6, Kyle Hart 3, Nathaniel Templeton 3; More –
Christian Baskerville 11, Jahzier Lassiter 9, Baker 5, Darryl McCray 5
In a rematch of the 2023 Class 4A/3A state finals, North Point leads Mervo 7-0 at halftime.
Here are some key insights from the first half of the action.
Nearly a year after playing in the fog, both teams battle frigid temperatures and wind at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Mervo had four penalties within the first 14 plays of the scrimmage, including a 12-man on-field penalty that negated a partially blocked punt by the Mustangs.
North Point had a 5-0 lead in the first quarter.
The teams combined for 70 yards in the first quarter on just two passing attempts.
Mervo's Jahzier Lassister had four tackles in the first quarter.
Mervo gets his first down thanks to a pass interference on North Point on 3rd and 12 from Mervo's 7 with 9:32 left in the quarter.
Mervo reaches North Point's 30, courtesy of 36 yards from Kaden Foster, but turns the ball over on downs.
North Point responds with an 11-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Damien Brown's 7-yard run with 1:14 left before halftime. Brown's 13-yard run on 3rd and 5 sparked the drive.
North Point gets the ball back on a Mervo player's subsequent kick and Brandon Morales recovers. The Eagles reach Mervo's 32-yard, but three consecutive negative plays (holding, ineligible man downfield and quarterback sack) push North Point back to its 46.
First downs – North Point 11, Mervo 3
Rushing yards – North Point 122, Mervo 70
Passing yards – North Point 17, Mervo 0
Total yards – North Point 139, Mervo 70
Penalties – North Point 5-45, Mervo 5-41
Time of possession: North Point 13:27, Mervo 10:33
Individual – North Point – Damien Brown 7 carries 64 yards; Kyle Ferriera 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards; Mervo – Kaden Foster 6 carries 47 yards; Davon Smith 0-of-3 passing
Brown hits the 100-yard mark with a 19-yard run
North Point takes the opening drive of the second half 90 yards in 15 plays, with Brown scoring from 3 yards out.
North Point leads 14-0 with 5:35 left in third.
Mervo responds with the first points as Davon Smith throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to TywanBaker with 50 seconds left. Noordpunt leads 14-6.
Touchdown pass was Mervo's first completion of the game.
Drive went 8 plays, 66 yards. North Point was assessed two penalties – holding and personal foul – during the drive.
Brown has 15 carries for 130 yards after three quarters
North Point outrebounds Mervo, 239-109, through three quarters.
AaquorMoses with a 39-yard interception return for North Point
Eagles drive to Mervo's 11, but Solomon Christian misses a 29-yard field goal with 8:16 to go.
Brown throws a TD pass to Marquise McDougal and then runs for the two-point conversion. The game is tied 14-14 with 3:50 to go.
