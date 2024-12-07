Texas A&M and Bryan end joint plan for indoor tennis facility





BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Plans for an indoor tennis facility in Bryan's Midtown Parkthat was to be used by the Texas A&M men's and women's tennis teams has been dropped, according to a termination agreement placed on the city council meeting agenda on Tuesday. Previous report: City of Bryan approves indoor facility for Texas A&M Tennis The plans will officially end after a council vote at Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building. Reasons cited for abandoning the project included significant and increasing construction costs, a shift in project location, and an extensive design process. The termination of the plan was mutually agreed to by the city of Bryan and the Texas A&M University System, according to the document. Both parties will split the $851,943 already spent on the project. The lack of an indoor facility prevents A&M from hosting regular indoor season games as well as conference or NCAA tournaments. A&M also will not host an outdoor NCAA tournament game without an indoor facility, which will be used during inclement weather. A&M is the only tennis program in the SEC that does not have an indoor facility. However, Missouri's indoor facility contains only four courts and cannot be used for official competition. We want to express our appreciation to Bryan officials for their understanding of the situation and look forward to continuing to work with them, Susan Ballabina, chief of staff to A&M President Mark Welsh, said in a statement to KBTX. Texas A&M University is committed to strategically prioritizing its financial resources to better support student-athletes in new and evolving ways. As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to change with a growing emphasis on the capabilities of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL), we recognize the need to adapt to these new challenges. Like the City of Bryan, we are disappointed that this project will no longer move forward. A&M athletes earned $19.4 million in NIL deals between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024, according to an open records request to the university. Last spring, Aggie women's tennis won a national team championship at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Oklahoma States. A&M plays its outdoor matches at the estimated $4.2 million Mitchell Tennis Center, which opened in October 1998. We are optimistic that we will get our own facility, women's head coach Mark Weaver told KBTX. How fast, I have no idea. The original plan for the Interlocal Multi-Purpose Facility Agreement was approved by the Bryan City Council in October 2023, with a price tag of $17 million and a two-year timeline. Most of that money would be provided by A&M, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told KBTX at the time. Overall, we will get the majority of its use and A&M will pay the majority of the construction costs for it, Mayor Gutierrez added. So the residents of Bryan and Brazos County benefit greatly from it for something that they really use us as a business partner for. KBTX sports director Tyler Shaw contributed to this report. Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

