Test cricket live updates: Black Caps v England day 2







Photo: Photo sports The New Zealanders were all out for 125, with Atkinson taking the last three wickets, giving his side a 155-run lead in the first innings. In their second innings, England were on 82 due to the loss of Zac Crawley at lunch, a lead of 237 with the promise of many more runs as the field flattened and the Black Caps looked for a breakthrough. After their rough finish on day one, New Zealand hoped the middle to lower order could outperform the top-ranked batters as Tom Blundell and Will O'Rourke resumed the innings at 86 for five. But a double strike from Brydon Carse in the fourth over of the day saw both batters fall in the same over Glenn Phillips hit a couple of boundaries but was stranded on 16 when Atkinson removed Nate Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee in successive balls, bringing the innings to a surprising halt. Smith (14) played on, Henry speared a bouncer to Ben Duckett in the gully and Southee was caught with his leg earlier. Reuters reported it was the 47th hat-trick in 147 years of test cricket, the first since 2021, and the first by an English bowler since spinner Moeen Ali achieved the feat against South Africa at the Oval in 2017. Atkinson finished with four for 31, while Carse took four for 46. The Black Caps struck early in England's second innings, with Devon Conway catching Zac Crawley from Matt Henry for just 8, but Ben Duckett (39 not out) and Jacob Bethell (34 not out) scored freely to take the side to a impressive position. lunch. Follow the match here:

