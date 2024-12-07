South Pittsburg vs MASE live updates in Class 1A





MASE has its first TSSAA football championship. MASE scored 14 points on its first two possessions of the second half and turned a tied game at halftime into a 36-14 Phoenix win over South Pittsburg in the Class 1A state championship game on Friday in Chattanooga. The tide turned early in the third quarter, with MASE and South Pitt tied at 14-14 after halftime. Kadience Nelson scored on a 14-yard touchdown catch to give MASE a 20-14 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, a reverse on the return resulted in a South Pitt fumble, recovered by the Phoenix. Five plays later, Christopher Watson scored on a 5-yard run for his second touchdown of the game, giving MASE a 28-14 lead. South Pitt drove inside the MASE 20-yard line early in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs. Watson's third touchdown of the game after a time-consuming six-minute drive provided the final margin. MASE and South Pitt combined to score 28 points in the first quarter, followed by a scoreless second quarter. South Pitt QB Dayon Cooper had both touchdowns for the Pirates and finished the game with 187 rushing yards, but the one-dimensional offense wasn't good enough in the second half to combat the Phoenix's third-quarter fury. MASE's Deuante Jones had 104 rushing yards to lead the Phoenix, while Watson totaled 116 yards (76 rushing, 40 receiving) and three touchdowns. Recap of the Class 1A Championship below: TSSAA Football Championship Game Live Updates: South Pittsburg vs. MASE in Class 1A competition MASE 36, South Pittsburg 14 with 4:27 to go in the fourth quarter: Christopher Watson's third TD of the game What a clock-consuming ride for MASE. Christopher Watson caps a 6-minute, 25-second drive with his third touchdown run of the game from 14 yards out. Two-point conversion is good. Deuante Jones has 104 rushing yards, while Watson has 76 yards on 10 carries. South Pitt turns the ball over on downs at the MASE 17 yard line South Pitt goes for it early in the fourth quarter on 4th-and-5 from the MASE 17-yard line and fails to convert. MASE can clear some clock here, 28-14 up. MASE 28, South Pittsburg 14 with 3:26 left in third quarter: MASE turns kickoff fumble recovery into TD After South Pitt fumbles the kick-off after a reverse miss, MASE takes advantage. Christopher Watson scores on a 5-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Two-point conversion is good. MASE is in control. MASE 20, South Pittsburg 14 with 5:46 left third quarter: MASE ahead MASE's Kadience Nelson makes the go-ahead touchdown catch from 14 yards out to give the Phoenix the lead. Two-point conversion attempt is pointless. South Pitt fumbles the ensuing kickoff, and MASE recovers. HALF TIME: South Pittsburg 14, MASE 14 A scoreless second quarter after a 28-point first quarter leaves the halftime score at 14-14 in the 1A state championship game. South Pitt's Dayon Cooper has 150 yards on 15 carries and a TD. South Pitt beats MASE 183-123. South Pittsburg 14, MASE 14 with 12:00 left in first quarter: Dayon Cooper's second TD run of the quarter There's no doubt about what South Pitt wants to do given the constant draft carries for quarterback Dayon Cooper. He breaks free and scores his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 38-yard run. PAT good. MASE 14, South Pittsburg 7 with 2:48 left first quarter: The Christopher Watson Show MASE's Christopher Watson has been busy in the first quarter. Watson gives MASE the lead with an 18-yard touchdown run down the left side, then gets open and makes a catch for the successful two-point conversion. South Pittsburg 7, MASE 6 with 8:57 left first quarter: Deaunte Jones TD run MASE scores quickly during the first ride. Christopher Watson makes an incredible adjustment to make a 40-yard catch, setting up Deaunte Jones' 15-yard touchdown run. After a penalty kick and a timeout, MASE's two-point conversion attempt falls incomplete. South Pittsburg 7, MASE 0 with 10:52 to go first quarter: Dayon Cooper 59-yard TD run That was fast. South Pitt's Dayon Cooper makes a designed QB run and weaves his way through the defense for a 59-yard touchdown run. PAT good. This could be a first-to-40 type game. Watch TSSAA Football Playoffs: BlueCross Bowl Games The championship games will be televised on these stations throughout the state (over-the-air channel numbers,cable channels can be found here): Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30 Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5 Knoxville: WKNX channel 7

WKNX channel 7 Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV channel 53.2

WFLI MyNetwork TV channel 53.2 Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband channel 6 (non OTA)

Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband channel 6 (non OTA) Three Cities:WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2 TSSAA football championship schedule: Complete BlueCross Bowl game schedule Always Eastern; Playing in Chattanooga Thursday December 5 Friday December 6 Class 3A: Alcoa 40, Westzicht 21

Alcoa 40, Westzicht 21 Class 1A: South Pittsburg (12-2) vs. MASE (12-1), 3 p.m

South Pittsburg (12-2) vs. MASE (12-1), 3 p.m Class 5A:Sevier County (14-0) vs. Page (14-0), 7 p.m Saturday December 7 Class 4A: Macon County (12-2) vs. Melrose (10-3), 11 a.m

Macon County (12-2) vs. Melrose (10-3), 11 a.m Class 2A: Marion County (12-2) vs. Milan (13-1), 3 p.m

Marion County (12-2) vs. Milan (13-1), 3 p.m Class 6A:Oakland (13-1) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m

