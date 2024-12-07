Duke University





DURHAM, NC Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth announced the 2025 spring schedule on Friday, as the Blue Devils had a very successful fall, with four singles and two doubles teams recently competing in the NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship in Waco, Texas. Duke women's tennis head coachannounced the 2025 spring schedule on Friday, as the Blue Devils had a very successful fall, with four singles and two doubles teams recently competing in the NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship in Waco, Texas. The Blue Devils open January action with four straight home games against James Madison (Jan. 11), Pepperdine (Jan. 17), Virginia Tech (Jan. 20) and NC Central (Jan. 20). Duke next travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend. The Blue Devils face South Carolina on January 24 and then would take on Virginia or New Mexico on January 25 for a chance to advance to the National Team Indoors, which will take place February 7-10 in Chicago, Illinois . In between these tournaments, Duke will host Ohio State on Feb. 1 and then Michigan on Feb. 16. The final two non-conference games of the season are at San Diego State (March 13) and at home against Yale (March 18). ). For ACC play, the Blue Devils will host Virginia Tech (Jan. 20), NC State (March 21), Wake Forest (March 23), SMU (March 30), Florida State (April 12) and Miami (April 13). Road ACC games for Duke include Boston College (Feb. 21), Syracuse (Feb. 23), Georgia Tech (March 7), Clemson (March 9), North Carolina (March 26), California (April 4) and Stanford (April 4 ). 5). Duke features four ranked singles players in the final ITA ledger of the fall Emma Jackson (25), Elena Yu (30), Irina Balus (36) and Shavit Kimchi (49). The Blue Devils also had two doubles teams in the rankings Ellie Coleman /Balus (10) and Jackson/Yu (71). To stay up to date with Blue Devils women's tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWTEN.” Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu #GoDuke

