India vs Australia: Duck Stories! Different types of ducks in cricket | Cricket news





Yashasvi Jaiswal (Getty Images) NEW DELHI: In cricket, a “duck” refers to a batsman who is dismissed without scoring a single run. There are eight different types of ducks some of which could make returning to the pavilion even more embarrassing.

During the second Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide, Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck on the very first delivery of the match. After captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, Mitchell Starc bowled a full swinging delivery on leg stump. Jaiswal moved too far forward, missed a look attempt and was hit on his shin in front of the stumps. The referee immediately raised his finger, signaling the end of his short stay. This dismissal was a 'platinum' or 'royal' duck, which occurs when a batter is dismissed on the very first ball of the match. India vs Australia: How the pink ball is different WHY DUCK?

The term “duck” comes from the shape of the number “0”, which resembles a duck egg. Initially it was called 'duck egg', but over time it was shortened to simply 'duck'.

Here is an overview of the eight types of ducks in cricket:

Golden Duck: A batter is out without scoring on the first pitch he encounters. Silver duck: A batter gets out on the second pitch he faces without scoring.

Bronze duck: A batter is dismissed on the third ball he faces without scoring.

Diamond duck: A batter is out without looking at the ball, often due to a run-out or similar dismissal.

Platinum/Royal Duck: A batter is dismissed on the first ball of the first innings of the match.

Laughing duck: A player is dismissed on the last ball of his team's innings.

Couple: A batsman is out for a duck in both innings of a Test or first-class match.

King Couple: A batsman is dismissed for a duck on the first ball of both innings in a Test.

