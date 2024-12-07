Michigan starting punter, former four-star RB enters transfer portal





One of Michigan football's special teams heroes is entering the transfer portal. Tommy Doman, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior punter from Rochester Hills (Orchard Lake Saint Marys) has entered the transfer portal, Dave Ablauf, spokesman for the Michigan football program, confirmed to the Free Press. Doman also held what was a historic starting year for Dominic Zvada. Doman was named third-team All Big Ten in 2023 when he averaged 44.3 yards per kick, but he took a notable step back as a senior. He averaged just 42.6 yards per attempt last season and that was boosted by the final step of his UM career, a booming 68-yard kick aided by the wind at the Horseshoe in Columbus that cleared the field at a key moment. while the Wolverines turned around. '13-10 win over Ohio State. Of Doman's 48 punts this season, only 10 traveled 50 yards or further and 15 pinned opponents inside their 20 and his net average of 37.3 yards per punt was 15th among 18 qualified punters in the Big Ten. It appears the Wolverines are either going to back Hudson Hollenbeck or find someone in the transfer portal. COACHING CAROUSEL:Four possible candidates for Michigan football's next offensive coordinator Former four-star hotel RB enters the portal There was once a lot of hype surrounding former four-star running back Cole Cabana from Dexter, but it appears he will have to break onto the scene elsewhere. Cabana, rated the No. 172 overall player in the class of 2023 and No. 10 running back in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings, announced on social media Friday morning that he would enter the transfer portal. First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be where I am today, Cabana wrote. I would like to thank the Michigan coaches who believed in me and brought me to this university, as well as my teammates for whom I am grateful. With that being said, I enter the transfer portal. It turned out to be an incredibly crowded backfield in Ann Arbor this season, one led by Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. ON THE DOGGED LINE:Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel signed a five-year contract extension Behind them, Ben Hall, Jordan Marshall and Micah Ka'apana appeared to be in line to handle the bulk of the future work. Even late in the season, when none of those four were scored, it was senior Tavierre Dunlap (who has also entered the portal) who got a run. Cabana didn't play a snap in 2024, which comes after a freshman season in which he ran the ball twice for six yards. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Tony Garcia is the Michigan Wolverines beat writer for the Detroit Free Press. Email him[email protected]and follow him up on X@RealTonyGarcia.

