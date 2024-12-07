Former tennis phenom Max Manthou is now Pickleball's patron saint of purple

As a child I took swimming lessons at a swimming and tennis club in Kent.

I was the only kid who couldn't float, but I loved tennis. Most top tennis players skip high school, but I enjoyed being around the other kids. I was on a great team at Kentwood. We won the AAAA championship. When I was a freshman in high school, coach Matt Anger invited me to visit the UW. It wasn't difficult to woo me; my parents are both Huskies.

After college, I went to Indonesia for the Peace Corps. I came back and suddenly pickleball blossomed. At one point I was in the top thousand in the world in tennis, so I thought I would be the best player after about an hour on the court.

But that didn't happen. I haven't won a match all day. It was very humiliating. I was hooked!

I made pickleball the focus of my master's degree in anthropology. I spent eight months as an observer in yards, courts, barns and parks wherever pickleball is played. The sport has so many cooperative elements that are not emphasized or understood. I call it coopetition.

I turned my thesis research into a book for a popular audience. A Pickleball Gospel: The Harmony of Competition and Cooperation in Sports.

I am now a professional pickleball player. My partner, Erik Lange, and I went to a big tournament in Miami and played against and beat one of the best teams in the world. It was a big shock. That somehow got me drafted into Major League Pickleball.

Pickleball is competitive, but also very social and playful. Go to any park and you will notice giggling, laughing and funny comments. People comment on the fun factor more than any other sport I've played.