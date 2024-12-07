India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Sharjah to advance to the final





Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. Photo: X | Asian Cricket Council

Here are the highlights of the second semi-final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Mohammed Amaan-led Indian youth team won the match by seven wickets to advance to the final of the continental tournament. Watch the highlights of the semi-final of IND U-19 versus SL U-19 here. LIVE UPDATES Dec 6, 2024 09:40:42 IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Full Squads India U19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Panting Sri Lanka U19: Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha (c), Vihas Thewmika, Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Tanuja Rajapakse, Geethika De Silva, Ramiru Perera, Yenula Dewthusa Dec 6, 2024 10:12:22 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Live Streaming Details The ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv website and app. The tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD TV channels. Dec 6, 2024 10:14:45 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: When does the action start? The live action of the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 10:30 AM IST. The updates of the first semi-final between Bangladesh and Pakistan are available here. Dec 6, 2024 10:29:08 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Toss Update Sri Lanka U19 won the toss and opted to bat first against India Under-19. India U19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha Sri Lanka U19: Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas Dec 6, 2024 10:35:44 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: India Start Bowling Yudhajit Guha opened the Indian bowling attack in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. Pulindu Perera and Dulnith Sigera opened the batting for Sri Lanka. Perera hit a boundary in the first over. Dec 6, 2024 11:02:24 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Chetan Sharma Strikes Pulindu Perera lost his wicket after being involved in a terrible run-out in the third over. Chetan Sharma came on to bowl the next over and bowled Dunith Sigera on the second delivery. He then dismissed Vimath Dinsara on the next delivery. He scored a hat-trick but Lakvin Abeysinghe played the next ball for a run and then hit a six on the next delivery to open his account. Dec 6, 2024 11:33:39 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: India Seeks a Breakthrough After three early wickets in the match, Indian bowlers have failed to dismiss any Sri Lankan batsman in the last 10 overs as Lakvin Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan have added 26 runs for the fourth wicket and kept the wicket-flow at bay . Dec 6, 2024 11:59:16 AM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: 50 Run Partnership for 4th Wicket Lakvin Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan have rebuilt Sri Lankan innings and the duo added 50 runs for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers have failed to take another wicket after Chetan Sharma's double wicket in an over. Dec 6, 2024 12:25:00 IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Sri Lanka Cross 100-Run Mark The Sri Lanka Under-19 team crossed the 100-run mark in the semi-final of the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup thanks to the partnership of Lakvin Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan, who is also nearing the 100 mark. The duo added 91 runs for the fourth wicket. Dec 6, 2024 12:48:04 IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Mhatre breaks partnership Ayush Mhatre broke the partnership for the fourth wicket between Lakvin Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan. He bowled the Sri Lanka batsman to deny the 100-run partnership between him and Lakvin Abeysinghe. He dismissed Kavija Gamage to get his second wicket in the match. Dec 6, 2024 1:18:53 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Chormale gets Thewmika The India under-19 team got their sixth wicket when Kiran Chormale dismissed Vihas Thewmika for 14 runs. Lakvin Abeysinghe is still undefeated after turning 50 and is looking forward to taking his team's score forward. Dec 6, 2024 1:46:37 PM IST IND U-19 Vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Sri Lanka All Out Kiran Chormale dismissed set batsman Lakvin Abeysinghe for 69 runs, which led to other batters being dismissed. Ultimately, Sri Lanka Under-19s were restricted to 173 runs. Dec 6, 2024 1:48:35 PM IST Short score: SL U-19 – 173/10 (46.2) Lakvin Abeysinghe – 69 (110), Sharujan Shanmuganathan – 42 (78) | Chetan Sharma: 8-1-34-3 Dec 6, 2024 2:30:06 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: India off to flying start Newton Ranjith Kumar opened the bowling attack for Sri Lanka and Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre opened the batting for India Under-19 as they chased the 174-run target in the semi-final. Mhatre started with two fours in the first over. Dec 6, 2024 2:33:28 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Takes Air Route Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the responsibility of completing the game as early as possible. He faced Dulnith Sigera in the second over and hit the first two deliveries for six before hitting a four. The next delivery went for a wide boundary. He missed the next delivery but smashed the next two for a four and then a six. 31 runs came from the second over. Dec 6, 2024 2:59:14 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Suryavanshi Hits 50 Ayush Mhatre was dismissed in the 9th over for 34 runs. He faced 28 deliveries and hit seven boundaries. Vaibhav Suryavanshi completed his half century in the 10th century. Andre Siddharth C is the new batsman on the crease. Dec 6, 2024 3:18:24 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Suryavanshi Falls Vaibhav Suryavanshi got out in the 14th over when Praveen Maneesha bowled him. Mohammed Amaan is the new batsman on the crease. India still needs 40 runs to win the match. Dec 6, 2024 3:36:30 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: Andre Siddarth C Falls Andre Siddarth C couldn't take India to victory as Viran Chamuditha dismissed him in the 17th over when Kavija Gamage took a fine catch. India still needs 21 runs to win the match. Dec 6, 2024 3:53:30 PM IST IND U-19 vs SL U-19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Scores: India Wins by 7 Wickets India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the semi-final of the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Friday. Indian captain Mohammad Amaan hit the winning six to Praveen Maneesha in the 22nd over. Dec 6, 2024 4:20:03 PM IST That's all from our side! Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named Player of the Match for his performance in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh also defeated Pakistan by seven wickets and now they will take on India on Sunday, December 8. Then join us at the same place. Until then, goodbye and take care!

