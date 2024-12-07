10 things we know for sure about this Alabama football team

Alabama football is awaiting its postseason fate, so we don't know how many games the Crimson Tide has left in the 2024 season.

While the season isn't over yet and some questions still need to be answered, there are some things we can say with confidence about this version of Alabama.

Here are 10 things we know about the 2024 Crimson Tide at the end of the regular season.

1. Alabama goes as Jalen Milroe goes

Milroes statistics can usually tell whether Alabama won the game or not.

Against Georgia, the best win on Alabama's resume: four combined touchdowns, one interception. And that wasn't even really Milroe's fault.

Against LSU, the most dominant win against a Power Four opponent: four rushing touchdowns, no interceptions. The Tigers had no answers for him.

Then you look at the losses. Milroe has three touchdowns and six interceptions combined against Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

When Milroe plays well, Alabama plays well. If Milroe doesn't, the Crimson Tide usually doesn't either.

2. Defense gets takeaways

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has emphasized takeaways from the moment he arrived, and it has paid off.

Alabama's defense takes the football away from you. Simple and clear.

The Crimson Tide ranks second among FBS teams with 27 takeaways this season. Only Notre Dame has more with 28. Alabama has only two games this season in which it didn't get at least one takeaway: USF and Vanderbilt.

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dille)AP

3. Inconsistent pass rush

Alabama averages 1.92 sacks per game, which ranks No. 68 among FBS teams.

Pockets are not the end all be all. Sometimes influencing the quarterback is enough to make an impact. So total pressure may be a better stat because it shows sacks, hits, and hurries. But Alabama isn't exactly elite in that area either at 182, according to Pro Football Focus' charts. That ranked 11th out of 16 teams in the SEC. Ole Miss leads the way with 264.

Part of the problem is health. Qua Russaw was in trouble for part of the year. And in the second half of the season, the Crimson Tide lost Que Robinson to injury for the year. But the lack of a true difference-maker like in the past has hurt the pass rush. There is no Will Anderson Jr. or Dallas Turner has been up front, and that has led to an inconsistent pass rush and Wommack having to apply the pressure in creative ways.

4. Alabama has not demonstrated the ability to overcome significant deficits

Vanderbilt took a 13-0 lead and never relinquished the lead. Oklahoma took a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter and Alabama could not recover. Both lose.

The Crimson Tide has proven it can compete in one-score games. See Georgia or South Carolina. But go behind by 10 or more points, and things haven't gone well for Alabama. Now there are limited options for such scenarios. Actually just Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. But Alabama hasn't shown it can fight back when it's down big.

5. Crimson Tide wins if it has 1 or fewer turnovers

In half of the games, Alabama has turned the ball over once or not at all. The Crimson Tide won them all: Western Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Missouri, LSU and Mercer.

Of course, Alabama has won games where it has turned the ball over more (four in the win over Auburn). But turn the ball over one time or less and the Crimson Tide wins.

6. Alabama has a two-receiver offense

It's Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, at least production-wise.

Williams has 45 receptions for 857 yards. Bernard has 46 receptions for 714 yards. No other player has more than 19 receptions or 238 yards receiving. That's tight end CJ Dippre, who finished third in both categories.

Alabama wide receivers Germie Bernard (5) and Ryan Williams (2) celebrate a touchdown from Bernard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.AP

7. Not afraid to play freshmen

Part of it comes from the depth and what Alabama has at each position. Part of it is the willingness to give freshmen a chance.

Cornerback Zabien Brown and receiver Ryan Williams started from the jump. Other freshmen who have seen some snaps: Receiver Caleb Odom and defensive backs Red Morgan, Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey as well.

8. No pass-first violation

It's good if Alabama can pass. But things have fared much better when the run-pass distribution is nearly even or skewed in favor of the ground game.

Part of that comes from the fact that teams typically run more when they're ahead and pass more when they're behind. But that is not an absolute given.

However, it is clear that Alabama is not a team designed to pass 40+ times per game to win most of the time. The only time the Crimson Tide had more than 40 turnovers, they lost to Tennessee.

In its best wins, Alabama had an offense that was nearly balanced or heavier on the run. LSU, the most dominant conference game, included 48 rushes to 18 passes. Meanwhile, the Georgia game featured a more balanced attack: 33 passing, 32 rushing.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) drives the ball for a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

9. Jalen Milroe used more than RBs on the ground

In all but four games, Milroe scored the most rushing attempts. The four times he didn't: South Florida, LSU, Mercer and Auburn.

Jam Miller surpassed 15 carries just once when he had 28 carries against Auburn to end the regular season. Judge Haynes reached double-digit carries just once with 13 against South Florida.

The strategy behind that is up for debate, but it's clear that Alabama wants to use Milroes' legs the most of any player in the backfield this season.

10. Any team can appear on Saturday

If this season has taught us anything about this version of Alabama, it's that you have to pay attention every Saturday. The team that wears crimson and white might just be the team that can beat anyone. Or it could be the team that can't muster more than three points against a .500 team on the road. We know this edition of Alabama can and all too often will match the level of the competition. That's a good and a bad thing. It certainly bodes well if/when the Crimson Tide faces a good team in the College Football Playoff.

Nick Kelly is a beat writer from Alabama AL.com and the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on X And Instagram.