Anderson football falls 20-13 to Avon in the Division II state final





CANTON, Ohio Anderson High School will never forget the 2024 football team. Although the Raptors lost to Division II state Avon 20-13 last Thursday in Canton, the team's impact is significant. “It brought us together as a community,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Everyone together. We have all parts of life joining us. It was special to bring us back and make an impact and invest in our community. And I think that's why everyone right now is heartbroken.” Anderson posted a program-record 15 wins and appeared in his third state final in program history. The Raptors held on until the end. “This is a great life lesson,” Dreyer said. 'You made an effort for one common goal, but fell short. It stinks.' Persistent snow showers accompanied the entire match. Game officials removed snow from the yard lines, the Pro Football Hall of Fame at midfield and the Ohio High School Athletic Association logos during halftime. “I would say weather played a role, but it didn't make a difference,” Dreyer said. “I think this was one of the best venues in high school football.” Anderson was in its first state final since 2008, when it finished second in the Division II state. Anderson won the Division II state championship in 2007. Mike Dyer/WCPO Avon (16-0) entered the competition ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions). Anderson is in sixth place. Anderson entered Thursday evening tied for seventh in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for most points in a season (713). Avon was led by several players Thursday night, including senior quarterback Nolan Good, an Ohio Mr. finalist. Football. Good scored on a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead Thursday night. Anderson answered with a touchdown in the second quarter. Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam found senior wide receiver Aiden McClanahan for a 12-yard touchdown pass connection. Senior Lucas Callahan added the extra point when the game was tied with six minutes left in the second quarter. That scoring play was Burnam's 42nd passing touchdown this season. Avon went ahead 14-7 after Good found senior wide receiver Matt Maxey for a 45-yard touchdown pass connection with 2:58 left in the second quarter. After halftime, Burnam scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. A failed PAT left them down 14-13. In just a few minutes Avon scored to go up 20-13. They couldn't get the 2-point conversion, leaving it a one-possession game. The Raptors reached the 2-yard line at the top of the fourth quarter hoping to tie things up, but Avon got a stop on fourth-and-goal. Anderson couldn't score again, falling 20-13. Burnam had 21 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He threw for 91 yards and a touchdown. Senior defender Jayonn Saunders and senior linebacker Owen Bergman each had eight tackles. Sophomore defenseman Ace Alston had an interception in the fourth quarter. “I love being with those kids every day,” Dreyer said. “The last 16 weeks have been a joy and that's the hardest thing in life. You're seven points short, 22 meters short – we just have to enjoy the moment and understand that life sucks sometimes.” TO REGISTER: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

