USTA Florida awards second HBCU Program Support Grant to Florida A&M University





TALAHASSEE, FL, DECEMBER 5 USTA Florida is proud to announce that Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) has been selected as the recipient of the organization's second-ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Program Support Grant. This grant, which provides $100,000 to support and grow the tennis program, continues USTA Florida's commitment to advancing growth, diversity and inclusion in tennis through targeted support of HBCU institutions across the state. This grant was created through direct input from staff providing tennis programs at HBCUs in Florida. It is important that we understand the unique challenges HBCUs face in recruiting students to play tennis, and we are committed to working with your team to support them in growing the tennis program at FAMU, said Chuck Gill , president of USTA Florida. FAMU can use the funding to support student-athlete involvement by applying the funds for a variety of needs, including court improvements, tennis equipment, scholarships for Florida students and additional coach education. The grant can also allow the university to expand its reach among local youth, encouraging participation in tennis while building a stronger connection between FAMU and the surrounding community. Following the grant presentation, FAMU representatives joined Play Tennis Gainesville Director of Tennis George Henry for a question and answer session. FAMU Head Coach, Rochelle Coach Nikki Houston, Assistant Coach, Earl Wade, Athletic Director Angela Suggs, and a player, Genesis Whitelock all shared their thoughts on the future of tennis in Florida at FAMU and other HBCUs, and expressed their gratitude. This subsidy is the largest subsidy ever. Thank you for your progressive thinking, for believing and giving us an opportunity, said Earl Wade, FAMU Assistant Tennis Coach. We want to keep these dialogues going and talk about our progress and how the FAMU program continues to grow. USTA Florida launched its HBCU Program Support Grant initiative earlier in 2024 to strengthen relationships with HBCUs and provide meaningful resources that enhance tennis programming on their campuses. The program strives to create sustainable pathways for students of all backgrounds to engage in tennis, both recreationally and competitively. FAMU is the second institution to receive this support, following a successful grant awarded in October to Edward Waters University (EWU) in Jacksonville. The EWU grant has already made an impact on the teams' recruiting efforts, and USTA Florida expects similar success with FAMU.

