



At a contentious meeting Thursday evening, dozens of parents lined up to express their frustration over a student-athlete recruiting scandal involving an Alexandria high school. During the meeting, Dr. apologized. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid apologized for the confusing way she and the board handled the situation.

This page contains a video that is being blocked by your ad blocker.

To view the video, you must disable your ad blocker. Fairfax Co. School Inspector Reid apologizes for the handling of the Hayfield football scandal Dozens of parents lined up Thursday evening to express their frustration over a student-athlete recruiting scandal involving an Alexandria, Virginia, high school during a contentious Fairfax County School Board meeting. During the meeting, which lasted well into the night, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid apologized for the confusing way she and the school district handled the situation. “The buck stops with me, and I am responsible for the situation,” Reid said. “I am sorry to every athlete negatively affected by this situation, to every coach affected, to every family member, fan and community member.” An investigation of the school system found no evidence of misconduct, but the Virginia High School League banned the Hayfield Secondary School football team from the postseason for two years after finding the Hawks had violated recruiting rules. The complaint that sparked the investigation stemmed from 14 transfers who came to Hayfield with head football coach Darryl Overton from Woodbridge's Freedom High School, his former school where he won back-to-back state championships. A judge lifted the ban on Nov. 15 after a lawsuit filed by a group of Hayfield parents seeking to overturn VHSL's decision. The ruling allowed the Hawks to play one playoff game before ultimately withdrawing from the postseason on November 26, amid allegations of exploiting a potential loophole in housing construction to help players transition by then-athletic director Monty Fritts. During Thursday's meeting, school board members revealed that another 17 football players had transferred to Hayfield from other area schools, for a total of 31 new student-athletes joining the Hawks in time for football season. Since the controversy began, Reid has defended Hayfield and the use of transfer players, citing the school district's internal investigation into the matter that was launched in April 2024. She sent a letter to parents affirming her support for the Hawks and the school district. investigation on November 15 after the judge's decision to overturn the ban. Days after Hayfield was removed from the playoffs, Reid told WTOP that the school department is planning an external investigation into transfer procedures and protocols across all sports and schools to ensure such a circumstance does not arise again. “This is a demonstration of indifference at best and a dereliction of duty at worst,” said parent Daren Krellwitz. “It is a betrayal that has destroyed the community's trust in FCPS leaders.” “If any of this high-profile profile is botched, what happens to our most vulnerable student population in scenarios where the media is not covered,” asked parent Martha Hess. The school board plans to discuss hiring an outside law firm at its next meeting on Dec. 19 to review student-athlete transfer practices. WTOP's Scott Gelman contributed to this report. Get the latest news and daily headlines in your email inbox by signing up here. 2024 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/fairfax-county/2024/12/fairfax-co-schools-superintendent-reid-apologizes-for-the-handling-of-hayfield-football-scandal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos