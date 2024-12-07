Tennis world unites for Svajda family: Blake and Nakashima featured in exhibition | ATP tour





Good cause Tennis world unites for the Svajda family: Blake and Nakashima in exhibition Fundraiser will be held Saturday in San Diego December 6, 2024 Svajda family From left to right: Trevor, Anita, Zachary and Tom Svajda at the 2023 US Open.

By ATP staff The tennis community is rallying around Americans Trevor Svajda and Zachary Svajda as their father, Tom Svajda, battles cancer. An exhibition event featuring James Blake and Brandon Nakashima will take place on Saturday, December 7, with all proceeds going towards Tom's medical expenses. The event, hosted at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club in San Diego, will feature 22-year-old Zach teaming up with his brother Trevor – a standout college player at Southern Methodist University in Dallas – in a doubles match against former world No. 4. Blake and 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF Champion Nakashima. “This event holds a special place in my heart,” said Zach, who climbed to No. 102 in the PIF ATP Rankings earlier this year. “My father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and our journey through his treatment and battle has been incredibly challenging. Supporting him through this has been one of the most difficult but most meaningful experiences of my life.” Zach's younger brother, Trevor, explained how important this moment is for their family. “This occasion is incredibly meaningful to me, especially as our father is going through a difficult time,” said Trevor, who entered the 2023 US Open qualifying after reaching the final of the USTA Boys '18s National Championships. “The commitment of everyone present to show their love and support really makes a difference and means the world to us.”



Tom, who has worked as a tennis coach for more than 30 years, is a beloved figure in the San Diego community and beyond. Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased via click here. Additional donations can be made by visiting the Svajdas GoFundMe. Blake's father, Thomas Blake Sr., lost his battle with stomach cancer in 2004. With the money raised by the James Blake Foundation, it becomes Thomas Blake Sr. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Fund Supported. “I decided to join because the tennis community is very small. It is a lifelong sport and also a family sport. I played with my parents and Zach and Trevor played with their dad. It is a sport you can enjoy as a family, and when one part of the tennis family is hurting, the entire community is hurting,” Blake said. “We feel very sorry for Tom and want to do what we can to help the family and raise some money. So the time and energy I spend on it is a pleasure for me. I hope it makes a meaningful difference.” Nakashima added: “I have known Tom and the Svajda family for over a decade since my junior tennis days with Zachary. Tom is so dedicated to helping his children pursue their passion. Zachary and I have a great friendship. We train together, motivate each other and push each other through the challenges of the tour. “For me it is extremely satisfying to use my platform to uplift them during this very difficult time. I like to give back to the community whenever I get the opportunity to do so.”

