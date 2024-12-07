Mohammed Siraj fastest ball in cricket history: Did Telangana DSP clock 181 kmph during IND vs AUS Adelaide Test?





The internet was abuzz on Friday when a speed gun showed Mohammed Siraj clocking 181km/h against Australia on the opening day of the day-night Test in Adelaide. While Mitchell Starc's 6/48 mostly stole the show at the Adelaide Oval, Siraj's speed blunder by the official broadcasters was also in the spotlight towards the end of the matchday.

The incident took place on the 25th over of the Australian innings. Mohammed Siraj hit a short delivery outside off, after which Marnus Labuschagne calmly slid past the deep back point for a four.

But as soon as he completed the ball, the bottom of the giant screen showed 181.6 km/h next to Siraj's name. The blunder immediately caught the attention of a fan, who started a meme fest on social media.

Going by the statistics, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest ball in cricket history when he fired a 161.3 km per hour (100.23 mph) delivery against England in an ODI World match Cup 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, Siraj is likely to be punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) by throwing the ball to the batsman. It was over in the same way when Labuschagne, distracted by a spectator with a beer hose walking near the viewing screen, withdrew from his position just before Siraj was about to release the ball.

Frustrated by Labuschagne's action, Siraj unnecessarily threw the ball towards the batter. Although the ball did not hit the stumps or the batsman, throwing the ball at the batsman when he had previously retreated is against the ICC Rules.

“Throwing a ball (or other cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, player support staff, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match, the ICC rulebook says.

Unknownly, Siraj currently holds the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana. He took office in October earlier this year.

