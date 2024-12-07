



DAYTON The University of Dayton men's tennis team and head coach Ryan Meijer has announced the spring portion of its 2023-2024 campaign, beginning Jan. 18, the team announced Friday afternoon. Dayton opens the 2025 campaign on the road, traveling to Purdue University on Jan. 18. The Flyers welcome Lipscomb to the South Regency Tennis Center for their first home match of the season on January 25. In total, UD will play nine games at home this season, including a duo against Atlantic 10 opponents Saint Louis and Davidson. The Flyers' final home game of the season against the Wildcats of Davidson will be the team's Senior Day. The 2025 Atlantic 10 Championship will take place April 23-26 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The Flyers are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished second in the Atlantic 10 after a regular season in which they went 19-9 overall and 4-1 in A-10 play. Schedule 2024 1/18 at 3pm

1/25 Lipscomb 4pm 1/31 vs EIU@ Pearson Tennis Facility in Indy 7:00 PM 2/1 at Ball State 4 p.m

2/2at IU Indy 11am

2/7in Cleveland State TBA

2/8 at Duquesne TBD

2/9 vs. St. Francis (PA) 9am at Alpha Tennis in Pittsburgh

2/14 Cedarville 11:30 am 2/14 at NKU 7 p.m

2/19at UK to be determined later

2/22 vs. North Dakota @ Marquette 1:30

2/23in Marquette 1:30

2/28 Thomas More 10am

28/2 USI 5pm 3/2 Omaha 9am

3/2 Kentucky Wesleyan3 p.m

3/14 Tennessee State 7 p.m 3/16 at Xavier to be determined

3/21at VCU* to be determined later

3/22in Richmond* TBD

29/3 vs. Sint-Jozef*@ SBU 10am

3/30in St. Bonaventure* 10am 4/4 St. Louis 7:00 PM

4/6 Davidson (Senior Day) 11am 4/12in Louisville 3pm

4/23-26 Atlantic 10 Championship at USTA National Campus FOLLOW THE FLYERS Follow the Flyers on Twitter:@UDFlyerTennisand Instagram:@dayton tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://daytonflyers.com/news/2024/12/6/mens-tennis-udmten-announces-spring-2025-campaign.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos