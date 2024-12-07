Marnus Labuschagne fifty, Steve Smith wicket, updates, tee time, latest news, top order





India's arch-enemy has returned. Hometown hero Travis Head has scored an eighth Test century to put Australia in a dominant position against India on day two at Adelaide Oval. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. With friends and family watching, the South Australian raced towards triple figures in 111 deliveries on Saturday afternoon as he brutally feasted on India's bowling. Having previously thwarted India in the World Test Championship final at Lords and the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Head is quickly becoming the team's kryptonite. The southpaw punished anything wide from the Indian seams as he targeted Ravichandran Ashwin, hitting three sixes against the veteran spinner. He becomes the first South Australian to score three Test hundreds at Adelaide Oval, a venue where he averages 87.85. MATCH CENTER: Australia vs India second Test live scorecard < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Vintage Virat fires back at the Australian crowd | 00:54 Earlier, Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah shocked the Australian camp by toppling Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith in the first hour of play. Marnus Labuschagne defeated a patient 64 before falling victim to Indian seamer Nitish Kumar Reddy late in the afternoon session, caught at a gully after miscuing a late cut. However, a trademark counter-punch from hometown Head calmed the nerves in the Australian dugout. LIVE BLOG Follow all the latest updates from the second Test in our blog below! Can't you see it? Click here! KATIC STRIKES OUT AT SLOW OVERSPEED One of the biggest talking points to emerge from the opening day action in Adelaide was the reduced overspeed, with former Australian opener Simon Katich particularly vocal on the issue. Katich spoke about on SEN Radio earlier in the day around the 22nd and called it ridiculous as the hosts ended up bowling 44.1 overs. This will be the 22nd overbow in almost two hours of cricket, Katich said. I know there have been wickets, but that's a shame. That's ridiculous. As for how to incentivize teams to accelerate their overrates, Katich suggested a way to hold captains like Pat Cummins accountable. Captains are responsible, we know that, because they are the ones who hand out fines, Katich said. But we know the fines don't work because nothing has changed. There may be suspensions for the Test matches. And when it comes to the next test, you lose your skipper and that's maybe how hard it must be to get this going because it's not good enough.

