India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: IND hit back after Travis Head Century





Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 (Match Scorecard India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team): Australia continues to lead the way, reaching 332/8 at the dinner break. Travis Head scored a brilliant 140 to put his team in control on the second day of the day-night match in Adelaide. The header was bowled clean by Mohammed Siraj. This was after Ravichandran Ashwin had taken his first wicket of the match when he edged Mitchell Marsh by one over wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Labuschagne and Head rebuilt Australia after Jasprit Bumrah got two quick hits in the first session to give India hope. However, Labuschagne patiently scored a half-century as he added 65 runs for the fourth wicket with Head. Nitish Reddy ended the partnership when he had Labuschagne caught in the gully by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the age of 64. After a forgetful first day, India will be looking to bounce back on the second day and restrict Australia to a low score. The hosts reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test on Friday.

LIVE FEED Scott Boland is the last man to enter. 85.1 OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Siraj strikes the first ball and the game is now on! We're back for the last session! The players are already in the middle. Nathan Lyon joins Mitchell Starcat in the fold. Mohammed Sirajto starts the proceedings with the ball. Here we go India, on the other hand, had to toil hard in this session. Jasprit Bumrah didn't bowl much but Ravichandran Ashwin was excellent with the ball. He controlled the runs from one end but Harshit Ranalet Head's inexperience shifted the attack to him. Mohammed Siraj worked very hard and finally got the review by getting rid of Alex Carey, and then also got the big wicket of Travis Head. The second new ball was taken and Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of the opposition skipper on the last ball of the session. The visitors will be hoping to grab the last two wickets quickly, while the Aussies will look to add as many runs as possible. Join us at 9am GMT to see all the exciting action in the final session. Travis Head started the session on the front foot and sought the fence at regular intervals. However, he kept losing partners on the other side. Running back Mitchell Marsh for an outside edge that was never there, but he didn't accept the review. Alex Careyand Head quickly added 72 runs, extending the lead and taking the game far away from the visitors. Head powered his way to a hundred on his favorite ground and against his favorite opponents. Mitchell Starcan and Pat Cummins exchanged some lustful blows, but the skipper had to leave promptly before dinner. With that wicket, the umpires have called for dinner on day 2! 84.6 OUT! FIX IT UP! NUMBER 4 FOR BUMRAH! 84.5 INNER EDGE AND FOUR! Full from Bumrah, just outside the track, Cummins dances down the track to push it outside off but gets an inside edge that goes just past leg stump and forms a boundary at deep fine. 84.4 Full again, with an angle on leg stump, Mitchell Starc clips it across the ground for a single deep to mid-wicket. 84.3 Mitchell Starc, full and on, defends it to cover point and shouts NO to deny the single. 84.1 Beats the Edge! Fraction full and swings away from outside off, Mitchell Starchangs his bat away from the body and the ball whizzes past his outside edge. 83.6 Slower, full and on leg stump, Mitchell Starcchips it early and into the air for a single to deep mid-wicket. Batsman_1: Mitchell Starc 17(10) Batsman_2: Pat Cummins 8(20) Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 2/95(23) Above: 84 Running: 11 Wicket: 0 Score: 327/7 83.5 Full and pitched onto the stumps, Mitchell Starcc frees his front leg and lifts it over mid-wicket. The ball is simply plugged deep into the outfield and the batters cross for a few runs. 83.3 Full and on middle, hit back to the bowler by Starc. 83.2 Fuller and thrown past leg stump, Mitchell Starcm misses to tap it away. 83.1 FOUR! Not exactly where he wanted to hit, but he'll take it. Siraj bowls it on the middle stump line and keeps the length fuller. Mitchell Starc swings to loft towards the leg side but gets a big outside edge. The ball flies off the edge and dribbles towards the deep back point fence for four more runs. 82.6 Whoa, how did that miss the stumps? However, Bumrah is attractive for a potential backlog. Pant is questioned by Rohit and Kohli and this time they take an assessment. Batsman_1: Pat Cummins 8(20) Batsman_2: Mitchell Starc 6(4) Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 3/54(21) Above: 83 Execute: 1 Wicket: 0 Score: 316/7 82.4 Back of a length, outside off, knocked away to cover by Cummins. 82.3 A call for LBW, but the referee doesn't seem interested! Jasprit Bumrah immediately asks Rohit and Pant about a review, but they ultimately decide not to respond. Bumrah throws it on the middle and the leg with a piece of tail back into the batter. Pat Cumminsis a little early in his shot and gets a weak inside edge on the front path. 82.2 Back side, on middle, Mitchell Starc looks to cross it but gets an inside edge on the pads and the ball rolls in front of the square leg area. They cross. 81.6 A bit of an inward move, full and on middle and leg, Starc flicks it away to deep back square leg for a single. Batsman_1: Mitchell Starc 5(2) Batsman_2: Pat Cummins 8(16) Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 2/84(22) Above: 82 Running: 15 Wicket: 1 Score: 315/7 81.5 FOUR! Well, that's one way to get off the mark! Mitchell Starc is too full and on and hits it past backward point for a crunching boundary. Siraj now gets a bit of cheering from the crowd. Electric scenes at the Adelaide Oval. 81.2 Spray it down the leg, over a length, the head swings to pull, but misses. 81.4 OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! India finally gets the breakthrough and Siraj has the last laugh. Travis Head takes off at a blistering 140. 81.3 SIX! THAT'S GIVEN MILES! And Siraj can do nothing but stare distraught at the batsman. Another real hit-me ball on the pads, good length, Travis Head picks it up well again and puts it behind deep square leg for a six. 81.1 FOUR! Siraj switches ends and is greeted with a boundary! Top class from Head! Siraj bowls it full on the pads, bends it further inside, Travis picks it up and sits over square leg for a boundary. 80.6 Pat Cummins, up and on middle, keeps the ball towards the front. Batsman_1: Pat Cummins 8(16) Batsman_2: Travishoofd 130(137) Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 3/53(20) Above: 81 Execute: 9 Wicket: 0 Score: 300/6 80.5 A short length and on to bat, Travis Headdabs it through point for a single. 80.4 FOUR! Easy picking! Jasprit Bumraherrs lines up and serves this full and onto the pads again, Travis Head brings his wrists into play and swings it wide of deep square leg for another boundary. Oh, darling! It looks like Bumrah has pulled his hamstring here and he's on the ground. The physio comes by to examine him. He is being offered electrolytes and is now being helped with some stretching exercises. Signs of concern for India as their key bowler is struggling at the moment. 80.3 FOUR! Up and down! Jasprit Bumrah goes fuller and on the pads, Travis Headflicks in the air. He shouts Oh..no, thinking he has hit the ball straight to Ravichandran Ashwinat at mid-wicket, but he gets enough bat on it to send it over that fielder for a boundary. 80.1 A bit of form! Jasprit Bumrah starts with a good length delivery with the new ball, on middle, goes a bit straight. Travis Headstays back and does well to block it. The second new ball is now available. Will India choose it? Indeed they will. The on-field umpire Chris Gaffney waves the new pink ball as it has been taken by India. And immediately Jasprit Bumrah (19-5-44-3) was reintroduced into the attack. He replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy.

