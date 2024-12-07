The College Football Playoff bracket is almost complete. How safe is your favorite team?

The 12-team College Football Playoff tournament is almost set.

With the regular season over, the only thing left between Sunday's final series reveal is this weekend's series of championship games. They'll give the 13-person committee that ranks and seeds the playoffs a few more precious data points against which to evaluate who gets in and who stays out.

The lack of such data points, as described by Warde Manuel, the Michigan athletics director and chairman of the playoff selection committee, could be why the movement between the penultimate rankings released Tuesday and Sunday's final bracket is minimal could be. Manuel, while explaining the committee's reasoning, told ESPN on Tuesday that any team that isn't playing right now, we don't have a data point to rearrange where we rank those teams, and so that's captured in terms of how we rank them see entering. the last week of the championship week.

The teams not playing cannot be adjusted in terms of where they are compared to other teams not playing, but to the championship [game] For teams, we will evaluate that data point to determine if movement is needed based on how game performance is going.

That doesn't mean the championship weekend won't reshuffle the standings somewhat. Beware of the bid stealer, a team on the bubble that upsets a team currently expected to participate, which could earn that conference an additional bid than expected, and take away another conference's berth in the process.

So, are you still worried about your team's chances of making it into the first 12-team playoff? Wondering how safe your college bid could be? We've ranked the top 12 of the latest playoff committee rankings, plus teams in the bubble, on a scale of 1 (start planning your trip to a non-playoff bowl) to 10 (don't worry ; you're in).

How is the College Football Playoff bracket determined? Read our explanation.

1. Oregon (12-0)

Next game: Big Ten Championship vs. No. 3 Penn State.

Safe shell: 10/10. Safe as can be.

Oregon is the No. 1 team in every top 25 released by the committee this season and is 12-0 for the first time since 2010 and is the only remaining undefeated team. It is certainly heading into the field of twelve, regardless of whether it wins or loses on Saturday. The only question is whether the Ducks will earn a first-round bye with a win, a reminder that the four highest-ranked conference champions will earn the top four seeds and the byes that come with them, or, with a loss, host a first . round play-off match.

2. Texas (11-1)

Next game: SEC Championship vs. Georgia

Safe Scale: 10/10

Rest in peace, Bevo. The Longhorns, who play Georgia in the SEC title game, are headed to the playoffs whether they win or lose this weekend. The only mystery is whether their first match will take place during the first round from December 20 to 21, or whether they will advance directly to the quarterfinals from December 31 to January. 1.

3. Penn State (11-1)

Next game: Big Ten Championship vs. Oregon

Safe shell: 9/10

The Nittany Lions' only loss is to No. 6 Ohio State, and their resume has clearly impressed the committee. Barring a monumental meltdown, a loss in the Big Ten title game to Oregon shouldn't knock Penn State out of the bracket.

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 10/10

As inexplicable as the September 7 loss to Northern Illinois remains, Notre Dame has been rock solid since then, winning 10 straight games to be in perfect position to make the playoffs. As an independent, Notre Dame cannot earn a top-four seed and a first-round bye, meaning the Irish are preparing to host an on-campus playoff game on Dec. 20 or 21.

5. Georgia (10-2)

Next game: SEC Championship vs. Texas

Safe Scale: 9/10

The Bulldogs barely stayed in the race by surviving eight overtimes against rival Georgia Tech last week. They're not out of the woods yet. Losing in the SEC title game would complicate the Bulldogs' case, but still, with their only losses coming to No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Mississippi, they likely will no matter what happens against Texas, as long as they don't end up with a lose lead. confidence-inspiring margin. After costing themselves a playoff spot last season by losing in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs are well aware of the stakes.

6. Ohio State (10-2)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 9/10

After one of the most puzzling losses in the history of the rivalry with Michigan, which had come in as a serious underdog, Ohio State dropped four spots and might be the most miserable team ever to make the playoffs. It hasn't quieted the debate over whether their coach will still be in his position after the playoffs.

7. Tennessee (10-2)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 10/10

With the non-championship teams essentially in place, the Volunteers seem all but certain to host a first-round playoff match.

8. SMU (11-1)

Next game: ACC Championship vs. Clemson

Safe shell: 6/10

Possibly the two most terrifying words heard in the Dallas metro area on Tuesday were: yes. As in Manuel, the chairman of the playoff committee, saying that possibly, yes, SMUcouldfalling out of the playoff entirely if it loses to No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship.

And they can also top teams, Manuel added. Again, it just depends on the outcome of the game. The best outcome for SMU is of course a win. Based on the current rankings, it would host a first-round match and eliminate one of the four highest-ranked conference champions with a win.

Would the committee, which says it values ​​teams heading to their title game, really want to set a precedent by omitting a team that was previously in the field after losing in the title game?

9. Indiana (11-1)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 4/10

To stay in the race, the Hoosiers must hope the favorites win on championship weekend. Turmoil in the ACC and Mountain West in particular could lead to more bids than expected for those leagues, and Indiana would be a prime candidate to lose its spot as it has zero wins against teams currently ranked in the committee's top 25.

10. Boise State (11-1)

Next game: Mountain West Championship vs. UNLV

Safe Scale: 8/10

The Broncos have a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2,000-yard running back Ashton Jeanty and their only loss is to No. 1 Oregon, which was played to the wire in September. A conference championship would indicate Boise State would earn a first-round bye, but their ranking isn't so high that it's not inconceivable that an upset loss to UNLV, combined with other unexpected results this weekend, won't knock Boise out of the playoff picture could hit the field. When Boise State and UNLV played in October, the victory was decided by just five points.

11. Alabama (9-3)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 3/10

Like Indiana, the Crimson Tide will be in the playoff field if the upsets don't cause disarray this weekend. But as the last team currently in the race, Alabama will be on edge Saturday, especially if Clemson beats SMU. In theory, that scenario would have the committee weighing whether to include a two-loss Mustangs team that has zero wins against teams currently ranked in the committee's top 25, or the three-loss Tide, which has three wins against ranked teams.

12. Miami (10-2)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 3/10

Miami's No. 12 ranking doesn't mean it will be the last team. It probably makes it the first team left out. If the Hurricanes had beaten Syracuse last weekend, their chances of making the bracket would have been virtually nil. Instead, by losing to the Orange, they lost an ACC title game berth that went to Clemson and a final chance to present their case to the on-field committee.

The 12-team playoffs must include the five highest-ranked conference champions, and with both teams in the Big 12 title game behind No. 15 Miami Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State, that means the winner will make the playoff field enter. and that probably means ousting Miami. The Hurricanes' slim hope is that SMU loses to Clemson and forces the committee to choose between them, SMU and Alabama.

13. Mississippi (9-3)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 1/10

Instead of the SEC listing just five, as once seemed possible, the conference turned so hard on itself that the credentials of some were apparently damaged beyond repair in the eyes of the committee to which Mississippi belonged. Ole Miss convincingly beat Georgia by 18 points this season, but even if Georgia beats Texas for the SEC title, that won't burnish Ole Miss' case for inclusion because, as Manuel said, teams that don't play in their conference title game are essentially frozen in the rankings. . Ole Miss' rankings remain unchanged and finish just outside the bracket.

14. South Carolina (9-3)

Next game: Inactive

Safe Scale: 1/10

Six straight wins, including last weekend against No. 17 Clemson, make the Gamecocks the hottest team in the SEC. Coach Shane Beamer's argument is that his team is the best in the conference right now. But due to previous losses to Alabama and Mississippi, who are ahead of the Gamecocks and also inactive this weekend, there's no way to leapfrog them into the playoffs.

If I hear the word data point one more time in my life, I might throw up, Beamer told reportersWednesday.

15. Arizona State (10-2)

Next game: Big 12 Championship vs. Iowa State

Safe Scale: 5/10

Just 3-9 and under a self-imposed bowl ban a year ago, the Sun Devils are college football's most unlikely playoff darlings in coach Kenny Dillingham's second season. With no case for Arizona State to earn an at-large bid, their playoff math is simple: win and you're in. Or else.

16. Iowa State (10-2)

Next game: Big 12 Championship vs. Arizona State

Safe shell: 5/10

Like the Sun Devils, the Cyclones will also be ineligible for an at-large bid if they lose in the Big 12 title game. A win leads to the play-off. A loss for a lower level bowl.

17. Clemson (9-3)

Next game: ACC Championship vs. SMU

Safe Scale: 5/10

They are only in the middle of the rankings because a win means the Tigers are in contention as they would be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. This is a prime opportunity for bid theft. Since a loss to Louisville on Nov. 2 wiped out their at-large bid potential, the Tigers haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game.

20. UNLV (10-2)

Next game: Mountain West Championship vs. Boise State

Safe Scale: 5/10

Another possible bid stealer. Based on the current rankings, Boise State would earn a first-round playoff, but that would change if UNLV wins the Mountain West title game, and that very well could happen based on how close these teams played against each other in October . Rebels fans will be sweating profusely this weekend. They're in with a win, but out without it.